Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack - Spawn, Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, Sindel

Mortal Kombat 11 has a pretty big roster as it is, if you don’t include the unlockable Frost and preorder bonus that is Shao Kahn. However, a Kombat Pass is also available which has begun to reveal which familiar faces you’ll see out of six additional characters that you’ll be able to play as later this year. Oh and there’s also a bit more stuff in the Kombat Pass besides new characters.

Whether you're a newcomer or a veteran kombatant, there's plenty of things to know about Mortal Kombat 11.

Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack guide

In this guide, we will explain what is in the Kombat Pack for Mortal Kombat 11, as well as how to purchase it if you are so inclined to buy it. You can purchase it directly from Steam for £32.99, €39.99, or $39.99.

Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack characters

There are six characters confirmed to be in the pass. While not all of them have been revealed so far, there have now been four who have been identified and the other two are heavily implied in the trailer through some sound effects. These characters will also be individually sold when they’re released, though the pricing for each one is not confirmed as of yet. Below are the confirmed characters in the Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack.

Shang Tsung – June 18th 2019 (Early Access)/25th June 2019 Nightwolf Sindel Spawn – yes, that Spawn from Todd McFarlane’s comic series that appeared in Image Comics.

The other two characters are speculation, so we’ll give the reasoning behind why we think this is the case:

Ash from The Evil Dead – There is a chainsaw sound effect and we’ve already had Leatherface in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre in Mortal Kombat X. That and Bruce Campbell’s been tweeting about the game, even if one tried to quash the rumour.

There is a chainsaw sound effect and we’ve already had Leatherface in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre in Mortal Kombat X. That and Bruce Campbell’s been tweeting about the game, even if one tried to quash the rumour. Terminator – The drum beat towards the end of the trailer is eerily similar to the one from Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Whether it’s Arnold’s T-800 or the T-1000, that’s unclear, but my money is on Schwarzenegger.

Note that one more character – Shao Kahn – is available separately and does not make up part of the Kombat Pack. He was previously a preorder bonus. Frost is also available to purchase separately, but can be unlocked by completing Chapter 4 of Mortal Kombat 11’s story mode.

Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack contents

In addition to the six new characters, you’ll also get the following items. It’s not clear how you’ll be able to purchase the other

A week’s early access to the DLC fighters. This is exclusive to Kombat Pack owners.

Seven exclusive character skins. This includes: “Ninja Mime” costume for Johnny Cage which is available upon purchase. “Klassic” Scorpion, Sub-Zero, and Noob Saibot Skins (releasing with Shang Tsung).

Seven exclusive sets of gear.

Sadly, there are a couple of skins that are only available outside of the Kombat Pass, but are purchaseable in-game. These are:

Scorpion – Gold Demon (Kollector’s Edition only)

– Gold Demon (Kollector’s Edition only) Skarlet – Kold War

This concludes our Kombat Pass guide, but there are plenty of characters that you can play as in the game currently.