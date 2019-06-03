The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Ritual Of The Moon diary: day 27

The end is nigh

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

3rd June 2019 / 4:16PM

Featured post

Something happened today! I accidentally crashed the meteor into the moon! I didn’t mean to, I just steered it down instead of up, and then I realised it was getting bigger, and it hit the moon! When I looked at the chart it showed a drop. What does it mean?

I immediately thought it was a drop of blood, because I’ve been thinking about periods this whole time (plus, mine just started again — if it had started today I would have said it was extremely poetic, but sadly it started yesterday). So if it is blood, what does that mean for the metaphor!? Am I over-thinking it? Am I under-thinking it? It might be lots of other things!

I realised today that I’ve started recycling thoughts with this diary series, even though I didn’t mean to. I can’t be original for a month. Imagine eternity! I only have one day left to make a decision for Marty Burnham The Moon Witch, viz. whether she lives forever or not. Today she asked the question:

“I can’t give an eternity… can I? Can I give that much?”

It seems like she’s asking me. And I think I just realised that Marty Burnham might be the mother of the Earth in this scenario, a twist I did not see coming (or should have realised a long time ago, possibly). Because when you have a child suddenly you don’t have your own life any more, do you? You commit to looking after it for your whole life. Which is the other terrifying thing about being a parent. Maybe I already told you I’ve thought that. Hm.

I think it might already be too late for the decision, but hey ho. I’ll sleep on it.

Today’s ritual drawing is someone mysterious in a mysterious cloak. Or possibly a sou’wester.

Ritual Of The Moon is available from Steam now

Who am I?

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

RPS's dep ed. Small person powered by tea and and enthusiasm for video game romances. Send me interesting etymological facts and cool horror games.

More by me

