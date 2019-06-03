The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Shenmue 3 delayed again, back to November

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

3rd June 2019 / 5:17PM

The will-mue, won’t-mue of Shenmue will continue for a while longer, as Shenmue III is delayed once again. Previously due on August 27th, the open-world brawl-o-RPG is now expected on November 19th. It’s the usual reason: they want more time to finish and make it better. Almost three months might seem a fair while longer to wait but sheesh, it’s been 18 years since Shenmue II so what’s your hurry? Heck, given that the first two only came to PC in 2018, maybe now you’ll finish ’em first. Who’s had time for all that when the Sega series Shenmue inspired, Yakuza, has also started coming to PC?

“Whilst almost ready, the game simply needs a little more refinement before being truly finished,” director Yu Suzuki and publishers Deep Silver said in a joint statement on Kickstarter today.

“We feel that the extra time we have will help us deliver the true Shenmue experience players around the world deserve! We thank you for your patience and understanding.”

This is nothing. Shenmue III’s 2015 Kickstarter, which was meant to attract investment from publishers more than crowdfunding really, pegged it for a December 2017 launch. 16 years after Shenmue II, 18 years after Shenmue II… what’s the difference?

It occurs to me now that “will-mue, won’t-mue” is a pun whose effectiveness varies greatly depending on how often you’ve been cornered in pubs by people who also give uninvited lectures on Aeris/Aerith.

