E3 2019 will have games, lots of games. Some may just be the next best big thing, but many get swept under the rug. That doesn’t seem fair as even smaller games deserve some time in the spotlight, because with enough eyes, they could rise to prominence. Then there’s those that have been rumoured, but may not appear. With nearly 50 games already confirmed to be at the show, we thought we’d put together an alphabetical list of games that have been confirmed to appear at this year’s E3 show.

If you would like to know when the conferences are, you can check out our E3 2019 conference times guide – which will eventually have details on how you can watch each of the publisher’s conferences live.

E3 2019 games – every game confirmed

This guide to the games of E3 2019 will go over every game that should be appearing at the show this year. We’ve put as many of the release dates for the games as were available and we’ll be adding more games as they’re confirmed to be at E3 in the coming days. Without further ado, in alphabetical order, here’s what we know is coming to E3 2019. The latest updates will appear underneath so you can see what’s been included.

UPDATED 04/06/2019 – Added Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Aground

A pixel-style RPG survival game about building up a town from nothing. Eventually you’ll be able to build things like cars, spaceships, and fly around on dragons. It’s out now on Steam Early Access.

Anthem

Anthem may not be the masterpiece that BioWare were hoping for, but that won’t stop EA from telling us about what’s to come in their looter shooter with jetpacks.

Apex Legends

This is the battle royale that did have Fortnite’s number for a short time. While it’s dropped in popularity since then, EA will likely have more details on upcoming updates. You can jump in right now and we’ve got a rather extensive set of tips in our Apex Legends tips/guide to help you get started.

Ary And The Secret of Seasons

This is a 3D action platformer where you can change seasons, pull objects on a tether of sorts, and make an entire clan of hyenas lose it by simply knocking on a door.

Bear With Me: The Lost Robots

A noir adventure game where a bear is the disgruntled sleuth in a city full of corruption. This is a complete collection that includes a brand new prequel story – The Lost Robots. Solve the case on 9th July 2019.

Bee Simulator

Bee-come part of a wider network as you work to gather nectar for the good of the hive. It’s gotten a bit of a buzz and includes coop and PVP modes to get into sticky situations with your friends. It’ll swarm its way onto Steam at some point in 2019.

Black Desert Online

With Black Desert Online making a showing at E3, it’s likely that a new expansion to this surprisingly popular MMO will be announced. You can of course jump on board your ship now.

Borderlands 3

The long-awaited sequel to Borderlands 2 will be going in all guns blazing. Taking place in multiple worlds, there’s all sorts of weird freaks to shoot with your near endless supply of guns – including some with legs. It’s out on 13th September 2019.

Boyfriend Dungeon

A dungeon crawler where during your downtime, your weapons manifest into people that you can date? Not the most ridiculous idea for a dating sim, but then again nothing will ever top Hatoful Boyfriend for surrealism.

Cyberpunk 2077

This is probably the biggest game of the show that we know of so far. It made a massive impact when it was shown off to a small audience at E3 2018 and you can find out everything you need to know about it right here. It’ll be out “when it’s ready”, but will it be ready soon?

Dicey Dungeons

Terry Cavanagh’s newest game has you building decks and rolling dice to defeat monsters in the various caverns and dungeons that await you. Did I mention that you’re also dice?

The Division 2

Plenty of updates have been coming to The Division 2 since its launch and it’s done pretty well for itself. Raids are however the next big thing. If you haven’t started the game yet, or even if you’re a veteran, check out our The Division 2 guide hub for more.

Doom Eternal

The other big game, certainly for me at least, is id Software’s followup to the Doom reboot/sequel. We’ve seen small bits of it since it was announced and you can catch up on all the gore in our roundup for Doom Eternal.

Dying Light 2

Techland’s sequel to their parkour zombie survival game – Dying Light – features some significant changes to the environment depending on your choices in missions. No playthrough will be the same, except for the whole running away from zombies thing.

Evil Genius 2

The masterminds behind the Sniper Elite series will be unveiling their dastardly plans for the upcoming sequel to the Bond villain simulator classic. One hopes you can finally strap lasers to the foreheads of sharks. It’s what we’ve always wanted.

Farmer’s Dynasty

If outrunning zombies is not your bag, maybe cultivating some crops to feed the masses, go fishing, take lovely country strolls with significant others, and even raise the next generation of farmers. It’s Harvest Moon or Stardew Valley, but more realistic, and it’s out now in Steam Early Access.

Final Fantasy XIV – Shadowbringers

Revealed earlier this year, the latest expansion for Final Fantasy XIV is almost apocalyptic in nature as angels are seemingly bringing the rapture to the world of Eorzea.

For Honor

Ubisoft’s take on Deadliest Warrior has been around for a couple of years now and it doesn’t look like they’re ceasing introducing new stuff to the game. Maybe we’ll see a new faction or just a few new heroes? How will it fare now that it has a little more competition from the likes of Mordhau? Time will tell.

Fortnite

Because of course Fortnite is coming to E3. How could it not? Learn all that’s new in Fortnite in our Fortnite Season 9 guide, before checking out the Fortnite guide for the rest of your needs.

Gears 5

Dropping the “of War” doesn’t change the fact that this is the fifth Gears of War game. Epic Games may have gone to pastures new, but this coop shooter seems to be continuing some of the mysteries that the previous games had sown, not least of which Kait’s motivations and the locust necklace she wears.

Halo Infinite

The sixth game in the Halo series and the first to be coming to PC since Halo 2 all the way back in the Windows Vista days. It’ll be a Windows 10 store exclusive game and we’ll also be able to play the Master Chief Collection beforehand, either on Steam or via the Windows 10 store. Now if only the fifth game is playable too.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

A recent stream from 343 Industries showed a Steam build of the game that mentions “E3 demo”, so it’s highly likely that not only will we definitely see it at E3, but that some exciting news about its release date is imminent. This could potentially be a “it’s out now” announcement at Microsoft’s conference.

Keen

Not to be confused with 3D Realm’s Commander Keen, this is a dungeon crawler that controls like one of those sliding puzzles, only with more zombie slaughtering.

Killer Queen Black

Seemingly based on an arcade game, Killer Queen Black was supposed to be out in the winter of last year, but has been pushed back. The idea seems to be “steal food from the other hive and don’t die.”

Knife Sisters

This game is already out and I don’t think I can explain this better than the Steam page does. ” Knife Sisters is a dark slice of life story, an erotic visual novel about peer pressure, manipulation, love, obsession and BDSM. Follow non-binary Leo during six intense weeks of budding emotions, occult rituals and consensual kinky sex.” (BDSM scenes are optional apparently).

Lemnis Gate

Previously known as Convergence, this is a turn-based first person shooter, which has new characters spawn into a single 30 second time loop every cycle. It sounds crazy, but I weirdly love the idea.

Lost Words: Beyond The Page

A delightful looking platformer where you use words in a book to leap between pages in a journal. You’ll be able to use the words to make choices, and then relive them in scenes that play out as you describe them. It’ll be opening the front cover at some point in 2019.

Madden NFL 20

EA Sport’s premier annual sports-ball for Americans simulator will be available in EA’s store on 2nd August 2019. No idea what will be different about this year’s iteration, but I watched the Superbowl a couple of years ago and it’ll likely be still the same frantic paced game up until the end of the fourth quarter when it slows to a crawl.

Marvel’s Avengers

Aside from this teaser trailer, the fact that we know barely anything else about Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal’s game based on Marvel’s Avengers games is astounding. Given that it’s hot off the heels of Avengers: Endgame, this could be a big one.

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

More monsters to go and hunt in a brand new snowy landscape for Monster Hunter: World? Absolutely sign me up! You’ll need to be of Hunter Rank 16 to even play any of it, so if you’re interested, go and nab it on Steam. You can then look at all the stuff revealed so far in our Monster Hunter World: Iceborne guide.

Overpass

Challenging obstacle courses and steep mountains are the endeavours to conquer in this off-road driving simulation. It includes a career mode where you perform incredible feats to attract sponsors, as well as multiplayer racing for showing off just how much dust you can pick up.

Paranoia: Happiness Is Mandatory

Sing along with me. “If you’re happy and you know it, clap your hands” [CLAPPING IS MANDATORY]. Based off of the pen-and-paper RPG that often descends into baseless accusations and mindless violence, Cyanide Studio and Black Shamrock are hoping to make the transition to video game a seamless one – or else they may get a deep-scrubbing from friend computer.

Planet Zoo

From the makers of Planet Coaster, comes a game where you build a centre of wildlife conservation that houses some of the world’s most endangered animals. Hopefully there’s an option to release animals back into the wild too, rather than imprison them to entertain the masses for the rest of their lives. It’s coming to PC in the autumn of 2019.

Psychonauts 2

Double Fine’s debut game is finally getting the full-fledged sequel it deserves. This 3D platformer looks to be more of the same fare, which if the milkman level in the original is anything to go by, I’m sure it’ll have some very strange worlds to explore.

Relic Hunter Legend

A multiplayer twin-stick shooter from the makers of Chroma Squad and Dungeonland, where you’ll be shooting a lot of very mean ducks and hide behind cover. There’s elements of loot to gather and plenty of bosses to fight in this cartoony looking game, though it’ll be a while before it comes to Steam Early Access in “Q1 2020”.

The Riftbreaker

Step into the mech and defend your outpost from the monsters of this new world in this tower defence/twin-stick shooter hybrid from EXOR Studios. It’s still a long time away, releasing at some point in 2020.

Rocket Arena

A 3v3 game about shooting each other with rockets. It’s currently going through a closed beta, but it will be coming to Steam for free.

Scavengers

First announced at last year’s Game Awards, Scavengers sees you take on the role of a member of a crew, tasked with searching for forgotten relics of the past, in a world that is in the icy grip of a new ice age.

Skatebird

Imagine Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, only instead of being some random dude, you’re an actual bird. Sure, it’s more of a budgie than a bird of prey, but the levels are someone’s house with items just laid out to make a miniature skate park. This may give fans of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater something to tweet about when it’s released at some point “soon-ish” on Steam.

The Sims 4

With the spooky alien-filled world of Strangerville finally being injected into The Sims 4, it’s highly likely that the confirmed appearance of the game at E3 means a new full expansion. Swatches have already been semi-confirmed, but both myself and Alice Liguori are hoping for University.

The Sinking City

Into the mountains of madness, this psychological horror is inspired by the works of H.P. Lovecraft and features the usual suspects. Elder Signs plastered on walls to ward off flying polyps, tentacles sprouting from the sea, and of course old Cthulhu itself. It’s not long until it’s out, 27th June 2019 to be exact. The cultists will be pleased.

Sniper Elite VR

Have you always wanted to be the sniper, but found that Silent Scope machines are just not around anymore? Do you have VR? Then Sniper Elite VR may indeed be the sniping game you need, even if it’s so you can snipe your enemy’s nuts off.

Starstruck

A musical adventure that has you explore a diorama, playing music in a band or taking on the role of an almighty hand that can change the world for better or worse.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Another big one from EA, this time it’s Respawn Entertainment’s Star Wars game that was teased a little bit at E3 last year. There’s a fair bit of information out already, so you can find out more about the game right here.

Stranger Things 3: The Game

Coinciding with the release of Season 3 of Stranger Things, there’s a video game adaptation of the Netflix hit TV series that has that Zombies Ate My Neighbours feel.

Super Buckyball Tournament

This closely resembles something like Rocket League, or if we’re going way back to the good old days of Xbox Live – Halo 3’s Grifball. This time you’re people with incredible powers.

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince

We’ve already covered a bit of Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince and as Matthew Castle says, it looks like a return to its roots. We’ve only seen around seven minutes worth of footage but it looks promising. Hopefully it’s not too rushed like the previous one, even with its Autumn 2019 release date.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint

The next instalment in the squad-shooting Ghost Recon series has ghosts fighting against ghosts, using mud to cover their tracks, and drones an ever present nightmare to keep in mind. It also has Jon Bernthal – Shane from The Walking Dead – as the bad guy, which seems rather fitting.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

With Season 2 of Year 4 hitting the test servers, we already know plenty about what’s coming to Rainbow Six Siege. We’re likely to see the new operators and map drop into the main game during Ubisoft’s conference, so you can catch up on the latest tips and tricks in our Rainbow Six: Siege guide.

Wasteland 3

Before Fallout, there was Wasteland, and Wasteland 3 looks to bring winter to the apocalypse. Expect to face off against cannibal raiders, and explore the frozen landscape. No indication of when it’ll be released yet.

Wave Break

Wave Break looks to be what happens when you inject some 1980s electro-synth into your jet-ski racing game.It’s bright, full of neon, and incredibly silly looking, while at the same time catering to that Tony Hawk Pro Skater crowd with ricks.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood

Based on White Wolf’s World of Darkness, though not made by the same people making Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, this is by the same people making Paranoia: Happiness is Mandatory. We’ve not even seen the game yet, so I’d imagine this one is very far away.

WRC 8 FIA World Really Championship

Finally we end with some World Rally Championship, complete with off-road tracks, dynamically changing weather, and a lad shouting directions into your receiver. It will be available in September 2019.

And those are the games we know of so far. We’ll update this page in the weeks ahead with more games as they’re confirmed to be at E3. If you want to see more news stories on the event itself and the games on show, head on over to our E3 2019 page.