E3 2019 schedule - conference dates and times, livestream links

4th June 2019

To many, E3 is like Christmas for nerds. There’s no faulting that logic. It’s when big game announcements generally happen, whether that’s brand new PC games being revealed or release dates for those first shown last year. It’s also when Devolver Digital paint the town red with gallons of fake blood. With that in mind, we’ve gathered together all the dates and times for all the E3 2019 livestreams and conferences.

If you just want to know what’s definitely been confirmed to be at E3 this year, we’ve got you covered with our extensive E3 2019 games guide that has just shy of 50 games that have already been confirmed to appear at the show.

E3 2019 schedule: conference stream dates and times

This guide to E3 2019 will go over all of the important times to remember in your own time zone, so you can set your alarms for each of the E3 conferences. Over time we will also include links in the name of the conference in question, so you can watch the conferences in real-time.

Below are all the times for each of the streams showing off new PC games:

ConferenceTime (BST)Time (ET)Time (PT)Time (CEST)
MicrosoftSunday 9th June - 21:00Sunday 9th June - 16:00Sunday 9th June - 13:00Sunday 9th June - 22:00
BethesdaMonday 10th June - 01:30Sunday 9th June - 20:30Sunday 9th June - 17:30Monday 10th June - 02:30
Electronic Arts (EA Play)Multiple Streams - 7th & 8th JuneMultiple Streams - 7th & 8th JuneMultiple Streams - 7th & 8th JuneMultiple Streams - 7th & 8th June
UbisoftMonday 10th June - 21:00Monday 10th June - 16:00Monday 10th June - 13:00Monday 10th June - 22:00
Square EnixTuesday 11th June - 02:00Monday 10th June - 21:00Monday 10th June - 18:00Tuesday 11th June - 03:00
Devolver DigitalMonday 10th June - 03:00Sunday 9th June - 22:00Sunday 9th June - 19:00Monday 10th June - 04:00
PC Gaming ShowMonday 10th June - 18:00Monday 10th June - 13:00Monday 10th June - 10:00Monday 10th June - 19:00
Kinda Funny Games ShowcaseTuesday 11th June - 00:30Monday 10th June - 19:30Monday 10th June - 16:30Tuesday 11th June - 01:30

We’ll update this page in the weeks ahead with embeds and details of where you can watch each of these streams. If you want to see more news stories on the event itself and the games on show, head on over to our E3 2019 page.

