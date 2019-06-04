The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Planet Coaster's Ghostbusters expansion lets you monetise the afterlife

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

4th June 2019 / 2:48PM

If there’s something strange in you neighbourhood, who you gonna call? The local news, maybe you can get on the telly. An invisible man sleeping in your bed? There’s a unique feature sure to draw attention when you Airbnb your flat! If you’ve had a dose of a freaky ghost baby? That can bootstrap a new career as an influencer. So if ghosts are haunting your theme park, hell, advertise it as a feature. Planet Coaster today launched its Ghostbusters expansion, adding a new story campaign with ghosts to bust, spooky new rides, and even Dan Akroyd reprising the role of Ray Stantz.

Frontier Developments say the story campaign is based on the 1984 movie, by which I think they mean ghosts escape because some government suit (played again by William Atherton) pulls the plug. So off you go, recruiting busters to whack ghosts around your park to stop them from messing with rides and haunting bins. Also you massively capitalise on the confirmed existence of an afterlife by selling ghost merch, decorating your park with new ghostbits, and building attractions like a Slimer coaster and an Ecto-1 shooting ride whizzing guests through scenes from the film. And yes, it has that song.

While some of Planet Coaster’s DLC based on movies and TV and things have been fairly slight, this one looks (and sounds!) pretty neat.

Planet Coaster’s Ghostbusters expansion is available now from Steam and Frontier’s store for £13/€15/$15.

Today’s launch is accompanied by a free update adding a new city biome, playable shooting gallery rides, and more. See the update notes for more on the expansion and the patch.

After the gentle animal imprisonment of Jurassic Park Evolution, Frontier are also now working on a more technical Planet Coaster-y animal jail, Planet Zoo. Edwin Evans-Thirlwell had a go of a preview version recently, calling it “a promising zoo game and an exhilarating philosophical nightmare.” Sounds realistic to me.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Planet Coaster

Planet Coaster

29

The 100 best-selling games on Steam in 2018 so far

21

Rollercoaster Tycoon 3 mysteriously delisted from Steam & GOG

5

Planet Coaster gets Universal Studios-ish in new DLC

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Fortnite Fortbyte locations - Fortbyte 76 historial diorama location, Fortbyte 68 snowy book shop, Fortbyte 80 bunker basher volcano

Asus TUF Gaming M5 review: Small but mighty?

Tough love

Pathologic 2 update stops players cheating food into their pockets

3

Soundbyte: Why sex games are important and what makes a good one

Saxophone solo

1