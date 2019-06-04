Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries Of New York swoops into view

Did you hear? Singleplayer games are undead, and the latest nail in the coffin is yet another Vampire: The Masquerade game. The third announced in as many months, Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries Of New York is coming to us from small studio Draw Distance, previously iFun4All, developers of Serial Cleaner and the recent Ritual: Crown Of Horns. Beyond a small teaser trailer, and plans of a fourth-quarter launch, we don’t know much about the game other than it being a solo “narrative experience” based on 5th edition Vampire. Below, the teaser; rich with logos, light on game.

Not to be confused with Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 (by Hardsuit Labs & Paradox) or the still-unsubtitled Vampire: The Masquerade from Big Bad Wolf, Coteries Of New York shares the license, but sounds like it’s doing its own thing. Draw Distance describe it as an “interactive story meets choices-that-matter; dark, atmospheric, emotional narration meets Telltale-like way of creating morally challenging dilemmas”. A choose-your-own-adventure with stat checks? It’s almost impressive how much they have let on without showing or telling us how it’ll work.

In Vampire parlance, a Coterie is a your standard adventuring party, but for modern-day vampires. The game will tell the story of the Camarilla (the ‘lawful’ vampire clans banner) feuding with the Anarchs (exactly what it sounds like – independent, free-willed clans), and the player will pick from one of three Camarilla characters to play as. A choice that’ll alter your dialogue options, both in terms of personality and what supernatural powers you have. Draw Distance are keen to emphasise that the game is built to be replayed, and they’ll be expanding it with new standalone stories post-release.

It looks like World Of Darkness fans are going to be well served for the next year or two. You can see a little more info on Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York’s Steam page here.