Watch Dogs 3 will be set in London, says rogue Amazon listing

London. The big plum. The mega village. The concrete bumble. That’s where Watch Dogs 3 is going to be set, according to a leak on Amazon. A store listing for the third-person hack ’em up appeared, spotted by The Nerd Mag, which described the game as being set in the Britland capital and allowing the player to “play as anyone”, suggesting that you can control any old NPC on the street. Which would make the name on the listing, Watch Dogs Legion, make sense.

The listing has since been removed and as ever please take the full description below with a big teaspoon of pink Himalayan salt. It doesn’t exactly read like it was written by an Ubisoft representative.

“Watch_Dogs Legion is set in a near-future, dystopian version of London. It’s a post-Brexit world in which society, politics and technology have changed and altered London’s fortunes. London is one of the most iconic cities in the world and has had a massive influence on all of Western Culture for centuries… London makes total sense for WD, as the city has one of the highest surveillce levels in the world making this the perfect playground.”

Putting aside the misspelling of “surveillance”, even this item description contains an element of message board doubt with the phrase “London makes total sense”. It sounds like something your pal Kevin would say after taking a big vape. However, Jason Schreier of Kotaku has previously mentioned the new game will be set in London and he stands by that today following this leak. He’s normally well-informed so, probably? To add to this, Watch Dogs 2 was recently patched to include a post-credits sequence in which co-ordinates for Brixton appeared. Which seems like a fairly straightforward tease.

The listing also said: “Play as anyone, Every individual you meet in the open world, has a full set of animations, voice over, character traits and visuals that are generated & guided by gameplay systems.”

Which brings to mind some sort of character swapping system, but could easily be something less instantaneous than that. Who knows?

We will! But only after Ubisoft’s E3 conference next Monday, June 10. Matt and I are off to the other big plum, Los Angeles, to cover the event, and Alice O will be here kicking dozens of news posts at your head like round little footballs of knowledge.