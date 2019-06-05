The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Watch this man whack Mordhau players with an actual frying pan

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

5th June 2019 / 2:55PM

The great peaks of videogames have been scaled with endless instruments of war. Dark Souls has been beaten with a guitar hero controller. Skyrim with a potato. Someone beat Super Mario World by blowing their nose into a recorder.

The latest feat comes from “Rudism”, a Twitch streamer who has rigged up an actual frying pan with motion controls so he can clobber people with a pretend frying pan in Mordhau.

Mordhau, if you’ve not been paying attention, is a multiplayer medieval sword ’em up. If my Mordhau review is to be believed, it’s also one of the best games in existence. Especially now I get to watch someone having the time of his life with his dumb computer pan.

Here’s an opening panning shot.

Here’s a quick tech demo.

And here’s the full stream. I don’t know this man, but I know joy when I see it.

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

