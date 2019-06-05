Watch this man whack Mordhau players with an actual frying pan
The great peaks of videogames have been scaled with endless instruments of war. Dark Souls has been beaten with a guitar hero controller. Skyrim with a potato. Someone beat Super Mario World by blowing their nose into a recorder.
The latest feat comes from “Rudism”, a Twitch streamer who has rigged up an actual frying pan with motion controls so he can clobber people with a pretend frying pan in Mordhau.
Mordhau, if you’ve not been paying attention, is a multiplayer medieval sword ’em up. If my Mordhau review is to be believed, it’s also one of the best games in existence. Especially now I get to watch someone having the time of his life with his dumb computer pan.
Here’s an opening panning shot.
Here’s a quick tech demo.
This is how you play @mordhaugame with a motion controlled frying pan.
Live in a little over an hour!
🔴 https://t.co/H1RBWnrrtp pic.twitter.com/3smx5Z9uHO
— Rudeism 🔴LIVE (@rudeism) June 5, 2019
And here’s the full stream. I don’t know this man, but I know joy when I see it.