Stellaris: Ancient Relics DLC adds colour, drops 32-bit support

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

5th June 2019 / 1:51PM

Part of any mission to seek out new life and new civilisations is to boldy go where someone snuffed it long before then rummage in their pockets and bones. Stellaris has expanded that aspect of 4X space adventures with Ancient Relics, a new ‘Story Pack’ add-on released yesterday. It whacks in new dead civilisations for us to discover and new ways to investigate them, with archaeological digs leading to powerful artifacts and strange relics. What could go wrong? This paid DLC is, as ever, accompanied by a free patch overhauling parts of the game, fixing bugs, and tweaking balance.

Ancient Relics, classified as a Story Pack rather than a full-on expansion, focuses more on adding colour and interest to your empire’s adventures than huge game-changing consequences. That’s my favourite part of Stellaris, the eXploration in its 4X, so I’m glad to see Paradox continuing to make the galaxy more lived-in.

The new update, codenamed Wolfe, most notably dropped support for 32-bit systems. Players still on creaky old PCs can revert to the last patch and keep playing that forever but future Stellaris updates will only be for 64-bit systems.

The second most important part of the patch is this description of a bug fix: “AI will now properly bombard and invade primitive planets rather than suffering last minute pangs of conscience about using orbital lasers on people armed with bronze daggers.”

See the Stellaris v2.3.0 patch notes for more details on both the expansion and the update.

Stellaris: Ancient Relics is out now on Steam for £7.19/€9.99/$9.99. The base game is on sale right now too, with a 75% discount bringing it down to £8.74/€9.99/$9.99 until Friday the 7th. All but the latest DLC packs are half-price too.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

