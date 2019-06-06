Dauntless behemoths - tips for every Dauntless boss

So you want to hunt the Behemoths in Dauntless and have geared up for just that purpose. But simply having the gear is only half the battle – you’ll need to know how to dodge its brutal attacks and when to strike back. We’re currently building up our Behemoth guides for each of the giant bosses you’ll be facing in Dauntless, so do keep checking back for things like item drops for every monster, as well as general strategies.

Dauntless Behemoth guide

This Dauntless boss guide will go over the strategies, loot you’ll gain from them, and everything you need to know about defeating them. Each of the individual guides are below and are listed by species at this point. We will of course be updating each one with variants introduced later in the game.

Dauntless Behemoth boss guides

Behemoth Element Description Gnasher Neutral Complete with buck-teeth, the Gnasher is your first main Behemoth you'll face. Embermane Blaze The first Blaze monster likes to charge and spit fireballs. Boreus Frost The first Frost monster hides behind shields and summons minions. Drask Shock Able to project lightning from its maw, this beast can be tricky to deal with. Skarn Terra This Behemoth uses rocks as an extra layer of protection, and a battering ram. Shrike Neutral An Owlbear that loves to swoop around, wafting whirlwinds as it passes by. Charrogg Blaze Beware of the Charrogg's magma in this otherwise easy fight. Kharabak Terra This giant wasp is fast and can go invisible to make your life a nuisance. Quillshot Neutral A cross between a porcupine and a pig, that can fire its quills at you. Skraev Frost A Frost variant of the Shrike that has some new tricks up its sleeve. Stormclaw Shock This nimble Behemoth puts down lightning totems as it darts around. Nayzaga Shock This lizard shoots spikes that charge up lightning to make your hunt a shocking experience. Hellion Blaze This Blaze Behemoth loves to dig underground and pop up where you least expect it. Pangar Frost A Frost Behemoth that rolls around the place and hits like a truck. Koshai Terra This ferocious lizard uses vines to warp around the place. Riftstalker Umbral A Behemoth that uses portals to dart around and make your hunt a hassle. Shrowd Umbral This huge Behemoth requires great reactions to dodge its large range attacks. Rezakiri Radiant A cross between a snake and a praying mantis that shoots rays of light. Valomyr Radiant This absolute unit has a powerful beam it can shoot from its head.

Behemoth Rankings and Threat Levels

You’ll begin by facing off against “Lesser” versions of some of the monsters detailed in each guide. These are essentially easier versions of each of the monsters, missing a few key attacks and properties that make their more adult forms a lot more of a hassle to defeat. The threat level is an indication of how tough the challenge will be: The lower this value is, the easier it’ll be. Some have Heroic Threat Level variants, which are harder versions.

Threat Levels are shown in the menus, but the game doesn’t tell you what weapon and armour levels you should be at until you’re in a lobby, about to go hunting the monsters. To aid you in ensuring you have the best equipment, use the table below to work out what the weapon and armour power you need is, before consulting both the Dauntless armor and Dauntless weapons guides respectfully.

Threat Level Weapon Power Armor Power 1 50 50 2 75 75 3 100 100 4 150 150 5 200 200 6 250 250 7 275 275 8 300 300 9 325 325 10 350 350 11 375 375 12 400 400 13 425 425 14 450 450 15 475 475 16 500 500 17 550 550

Enraged and Aether-Charged Behemoths

Behemoths have different states, depending on how the battle is going. It’s a little confusing to know when one or the other has happened and what exactly has changed in the fight, if you don’t know what you’re looking for.

Enraged Behemoths will stand still for a short time, charging up and emitting a red shockwave to knock you over. For fans of Dragon Ball Z, think what happens when any character just stands there and screams, yelling and having the earth erupt around them. For a short time afterwards, they’ll be a little faster and hit a little harder with their regular attacks.

The Aether-Charged state is a bit more like what happens when a Saiyan goes “Super Saiyan” or the big bad guy changes their form. They’ll transform their bodies to incorporate new features. The Nayzaga for example will grow its electrically charged spines. When this happens, the Behemoth gains access to brand new attacks, which are usually deadlier and harder to dodge. The Enraged state can be stacked on top of this, so when this happens, make sure you’re dodging.

Interrupting attacks

One of the main things you’ll want to exploit are attacks that can be interrupted, also known as “booping”. The attacks that can be interrupted are usually indicated by a bunch of red lines appearing on the enemy just before the attack lands. To pull off a successful interrupt, you’ll need to use your weapon or it’s ability, depending on which you have equipped.

For example, the Warpike uses its Laser to interrupt attacks, which require you to land a few hits first before storing the charge. Firing the charge while the enemy has the red lines will topple the opponent, leaving them open to being attacked.

