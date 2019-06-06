The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:
2

PlayStation darling Journey arrives on PC

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

6th June 2019 / 9:18PM

One of the few remaining console exclusives left to make me wish I had a PlayBox, Thatgamecompany’s gorgeous Journey, launched on PC today. It is, as I understand it, a playful and thoughtful game about wandering through a desert of ruins towards a distant mountain. And you run and jump and slide and glide and solve gentle puzzles and sometimes meet a random co-op pal you can only communicate with through movement and a single vocal chime. It’s one of those games I’m told I have to see for myself, so now I will, okay?

Thatgamecompany first released Journey as a PlayStation 3 exclusive in 2012, and now it’s an Epic Games Store scloosie on PC. Epic usually get a year of exclusivity when buying up games to bootstrap their substandard store and PC publishers Annapurna Interactive have released games on other stores before, so it’ll likely arrive elsewhere eventually.

If you want an opinion that’s more informed than my “Oh that does look nice yes I hear it is,” the podcrew had some Journey chat last week fittingly while discussing game journeys.

Journey is out now on the Epic Games Store for £5/€5/$5. While the usual price is £15/€15/$15 (boo to those exchange rates), Epic are currently subsidising discounts in a storewide sale. See you on the dunes, duuudes.

Oh, and in case you missed it, Thatgamecompany’s Flower recently arrived on PC too.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Journey finally sliding onto PC soon

36

Spark Up A Friendship With The Animals In Lost Ember

7

Podcast: Journeys of discovery

Listen now to discover more

4

The 10 Best PlayStation Now Games

Coming to PC soon.

117

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Amid Evil launches out of the cosmic void on June 20th

Destiny 2 is going free-to-play-ish

11

My Friend Pedro flips out on June 20th

1

Smarter Than I: How Spirit Ally aims to tackle toxicity

Into the swamp

6