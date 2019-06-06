PlayStation darling Journey arrives on PC

One of the few remaining console exclusives left to make me wish I had a PlayBox, Thatgamecompany’s gorgeous Journey, launched on PC today. It is, as I understand it, a playful and thoughtful game about wandering through a desert of ruins towards a distant mountain. And you run and jump and slide and glide and solve gentle puzzles and sometimes meet a random co-op pal you can only communicate with through movement and a single vocal chime. It’s one of those games I’m told I have to see for myself, so now I will, okay?

Thatgamecompany first released Journey as a PlayStation 3 exclusive in 2012, and now it’s an Epic Games Store scloosie on PC. Epic usually get a year of exclusivity when buying up games to bootstrap their substandard store and PC publishers Annapurna Interactive have released games on other stores before, so it’ll likely arrive elsewhere eventually.

If you want an opinion that’s more informed than my “Oh that does look nice yes I hear it is,” the podcrew had some Journey chat last week fittingly while discussing game journeys.

Journey is out now on the Epic Games Store for £5/€5/$5. While the usual price is £15/€15/$15 (boo to those exchange rates), Epic are currently subsidising discounts in a storewide sale. See you on the dunes, duuudes.

Oh, and in case you missed it, Thatgamecompany’s Flower recently arrived on PC too.