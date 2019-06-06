Podcast: What’s happening at E3 2019?

The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

6th June 2019 / 5:00PM

E3 is getting started this weekend, otherwise known as the Encredible Electricity Experience, or sometimes simply “Hellweek”. It’s a very busy and exciting time to be a videogame liker, but you might need some help. Allow the RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show, to be your digital sherpa through this storm of fictional bullets and lightsabers. Let’s talk about what we’re looking forward to seeing, and the games that probably won’t appear (but that we wish would).

Matt and Brendan join Alice B to have a big group natter about the games of the show. Halo Infinite has Brendan glancing furtively sideways. Alice B is pretending she hasn’t seen Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order when really she has. And Matt is bouncing his knee up and down with nervous excitement for his date with Cyberpunk 2077.

We’ve also been playing a bit of the old videogames. Alice and Matt have been enjoying the spacey adventure of Outer Wilds. And Brendan has been doing some pre-E3 homework by playing Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines.

You can listen on Spotify, or above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Music is by Jack de Quidt 2: Jack’s Back, which is being announced on stage this week, say our sources.

Links:

All the games confirmed for E3

Cyberpunk 2077 demo from last year

Halo Infinite is coming to PC

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is coming out in November

Watch Dogs 2 was good but probably didn’t need guns

Xbox Games Pass for PC is a rental service basically

Bee Simulator is about being a bee

What Elder Scrolls VI should fix

But it should be set in Elsweyr (supporters only)

Dragon Age 4 was supposed to be about wizard heists

Matt’s Apex Legends review

Dino Crisis 2 was the best one

Outer Wilds is really good

But The Outer WORLDS isn’t out yet

Borderlands 3 is due out in September

Vampire Bloodlines empowered Alice B by accident

Watch Dogs 3 will be set in London

Good Omens is a good TV adaptation

Technique Critique is about professionals pointing out bad movie scenes

So You’ve Been Publicly Shamed is a good book

