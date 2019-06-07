Best PC gaming deals of the week - 7th June 2019

Twas the Friday before E3 when all through the treehouse, every deal was stirring because ahhhhhhh new games! Yep, even though next week is going to be full of all the superest, most exciting games of the year, everyone is going game deals crazy right now. There are still a few hours left of Steam’s World Environment Day Sale, don’t forget, and GOG’s Summer Sale Festival is still going strong as well. But for the absolute cream of the best PC gaming deals crop, read on, especially if you’ve been eyeing up today’s release of Octopath Traveller, because have I got some good news for you…

Game deals

So let’s get straight down to Octopath Traveler business then, shall we? It’s pretty expensive as JRPGs go these days, but why not lessen the blow by getting 22% off over at Green Man Gaming? Just use the code OCTO22 at checkout and its price will fall from 50-odd quid down to a much more agreeable £39 / $46.79 / 46.79€.

GMG are also doing 21% off Warhammer Chaosbane at the moment (which is a smidge better than Fanatical’s deal), and that includes the deluxe edition (which contains a gold boost, four pets and four emotes for your characters) and the Magnus edition (which comes with everything in the deluxe edition plus the season pass). Devil May Cry 5 is also at historic low of 50% off, while the deluxe edition is 40% off. This comes with the most excellent live-action cutscenes plus a bunch of extra weapons, music and alternate voices.

Paradox fans, meanwhile, are in for an even bigger treat today, as GMG are holding a big Paradox sale. The biggest discounts are on Stellaris, with 77% off the regular and Galaxy editions of the game, but those hankering after a bit of Battletech action can get 45% off the base game and 31% off its Flashpoint expansion.

Haven’t given Resident Evil 2 a go yet? Well, get yourself over to Fanatical, where it’s currently 42% off. Plus, there’s 55% off Dishonored 2 and 55% off Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, just in case you want to prepare yourself for the upcoming Wolfenstein: YoungBlood.

Alternatively, if you’re disappointed by Rocksteady giving E3 a miss this year, why then not indulge in their Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition that’s currently a whopping 80% off? Hurry, though, as this deal only has around five hours left on the clock at time of writing.

You can also bag the entire Deus Ex series for under a tenner in their Deus Ex bundle (or pick and choose between old and new, it’s really up to you), or go on a retro Tomb Raider binge with their big old Tomb Raider bundle.

Played and loved Sekiro but haven’t played any Dark Souls games yet? Well, GamesPlanet have the deals for you, my friend, as you can currently get 33% off Dark Souls: Remastered, 75% off Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin and 75% off Dark Souls III.

Or perhaps you’d rather do a bit of prep for The Surge 2 and get the first Surge‘s Augmented Edition for 58% off in the UK and 52% off in the US? This includes the base game, both expansion packs, and extra weapon DLC.

GamesPlanet have also got a big Bethesda sale on this weekend, but I should point out that most of the games on offer can be found cheaper over at Fanatical.

UK deals:

It’s slightly slim pickings on the old hardware front this week, as a lot of the best ones are still the same as last week. That includes the MSI Radeon RX Vega 56 Air Boost card, which is currently just £236 over on Ebuyer (down from £300) and comes with free copies of The Division 2 and World War Z, plus a free World War Z mouse mat. It does, admittedly, only have a blower-style fan, so if you’d rather one with more substantial cooling apparatus, then your next best bet is the Gigabyte Radoen RX Vega 56 Gaming OC, which is just a bit more at £270 (down from £329). You don’t get a free mouse mat with this one, but you do get the free games. There’s also £30 off Gigabyte’s Radeon RX Vega 64 Gaming OC as well, which is currently just £370 and comes with the same free games.

You can also still get a tenner off Western Digital’s Blue SN500 SSD at the moment, with the 500GB model going for £62. This is a fantastic NVMe SSD, and is a lot cheaper than many of our other best gaming SSD champions, including Samsung’s 860 Evo. For more details, check out my WD Blue SN500 review.

Amazon are also doing some big Corsair deals this weekend, including the K70 RGB MK.2 keyboard for £110 (I reviewed the Lux version not that long ago, so have a read of my Corsair K70 Lux RGB review for more info) and their top of the line K95 Platinum RGB keyboard for £150. You can also grab £20 off their recently released M65 Elite RGB mouse, too, which I liked very much in my Corsair M65 RGB Elite review.

US deals:

Newegg’s deal of the day is this MSI GeForce RTX 2070 Gaming X graphics card, which you can now get for $510 with the promo code EMCSTBTB2. It also comes with a free copy of Wolfenstein: YoungBlood, which will activate when the game launches on July 26. I should point out that the cheapest RTX 2070 I can find is actually $495 (MSI’s Ventus edition), but the Gaming X model has a much faster boost clock speed of 1710MHz instead of 1620MHz on the Ventus, so you’ll probably be able to get a couple of extra frames out of it depending on the game – which for an extra $15 probably isn’t a bad idea.

You can also save a nice $28 on Steelseries’ Arctis 5 headset over on Amazon right now, taking its usual price of $100 down to just $72, which is the lowest price it’s been all year. It’s the wired sibling of the otherwise identical Arctis 7, which is still my best gaming headset recommendation of all time, as it not only sounds brilliant, but is also the most comfortable headset I’ve worn in my entire life, making it an excellent pick for anyone after a new pair of headphones.

That’s all for this week’s deals heralding. As always, some of these deals may get snapped up pretty fast, so apologies if some of these have already gone by the time you click on them. Until next week, happy hunting!