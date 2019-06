E3 2019 schedule - conference dates and times, livestream links

Nerd Christmas is around the corner and we’ve begun to see a fair few of the conferences scheduled. With EA kicking things off with their own EA Play streams, you’ll likely want to know where to watch them. With that in mind, we’ve gathered together all the dates and times for all the E3 2019 livestreams and conferences.

If you just want to know what’s definitely been confirmed to be at E3 this year, we’ve got you covered with our extensive E3 2019 games guide that has just shy of 50 games that have already been confirmed to appear at the show.

E3 2019 schedule: conference stream dates and times

This guide to E3 2019 will go over all of the important times to remember in your own time zone, so you can set your alarms for each of the E3 conferences. Over time we will also include links in the name of the conference in question, so you can watch the conferences in real-time.

Below are all the times for each of the streams showing off new PC games:

Conference Time (BST) Time (ET) Time (PT) Time (CEST) Microsoft

(Available only on Mixer) Sunday 9th June - 21:00 Sunday 9th June - 16:00 Sunday 9th June - 13:00 Sunday 9th June - 22:00 Bethesda

(Specific video not scheduled) Monday 10th June - 01:30 Sunday 9th June - 20:30 Sunday 9th June - 17:30 Monday 10th June - 02:30 Electronic Arts (EA Play) Multiple Streams - 7th & 8th June

First stream begins 17:00 Multiple Streams - 7th & 8th June

First stream begins 12:00 Multiple Streams - 7th & 8th June

First stream begins 09:00 Multiple Streams - 7th & 8th June

First stream begins 18:00 Ubisoft Monday 10th June - 21:00 Monday 10th June - 16:00 Monday 10th June - 13:00 Monday 10th June - 22:00 Square Enix Tuesday 11th June - 02:00 Monday 10th June - 21:00 Monday 10th June - 18:00 Tuesday 11th June - 03:00 Devolver Digital

(Specific video not scheduled) Monday 10th June - 03:00 Sunday 9th June - 22:00 Sunday 9th June - 19:00 Monday 10th June - 04:00 PC Gaming Show Monday 10th June - 18:00 Monday 10th June - 13:00 Monday 10th June - 10:00 Monday 10th June - 19:00 Kinda Funny Games Showcase

(Specific video not scheduled) Tuesday 11th June - 00:30 Monday 10th June - 19:30 Monday 10th June - 16:30 Tuesday 11th June - 01:30

We’ll update this page in the weeks ahead with embeds and details of where you can watch each of these streams. If you want to see more news stories on the event itself and the games on show, head on over to our E3 2019 page.