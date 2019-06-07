The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:
5

Ninja Theory's cyberbrawler Bleeding Edge leaked

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

7th June 2019 / 8:54PM

Hellblade developers Ninja Theory are apparently trying their hand at four-on-four multiplayer next, if a leaked trailer for their next game Bleeding Edge is accurate. Blurrily captured at a Microsoft keynote at the weekend by Xboxer (they’re Slovakian, so you may need Google Translate), it shows us a cast of brightly coloured cyborg weirdos gearing up for a rumble. One’s part unicycle with buzzsaws for hands, another’s a weird skeleton-faced guy full of guns. It all reminds me a bit of Platinum’s underrated Anarchy Reigns by way of Sunset Overdrive, and is apparently due to begin technical alpha testing on June 27th.

While smaller-scale multiplayer games haven’t been in vogue lately, I’m glad to see Ninja Theory trying something a little outside of their wheelhouse. While their games are well known for their flashy close combat, fans of Devil May Cry and similar will be quick to tell you that they’ve lacked depth. Maybe something lighter and less technical – like an online brawler – is more their speed. The character designs look like a fun lot, although if they are aiming for Anarchy Reigns’s (sadly dusty) crown, they’ve still got to beat its godly soundtrack. I’m hoping that they at least try.

Internet sleuths on Resetera have been theorising about Bleeding Edge for a while now, thanks to a trademark registration from last year, and a possible leak mentioning that it would be a four-player action game. That fits with the four-on-four teams, but the quoted leak also mentions a co-op campaign mode, which we see no indication of here. This was obviously an Xbox-centric leak, but there are so few Xbox exclusives these days that a PC version seems likely. Even the walls of the Windows 10 store are beginning to crumble, with that most Microsoft of flagships – Halo – coming to Steam soon.

The Bleeding Edge site will apparently surface here, but isn’t live at the moment. We’ll almost certainly see the game officially unveiled over the weekend, at Microsoft’s E3 keynote on Sunday at 9:30pm BST.

As an aside, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, along with Moonlighter, are heading up the current Humble Monthly. It’s the cheapest Hellblade has been yet, even if you don’t count the other games in the monthly collection.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (5)

Who am I?

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think – Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Difficult to play

97

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice added VR support today

12

Psychological horror slasher Hellblade goes platinum

33

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice swept the BAFTA game awards

What do The Art Folks think of games?

38

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Path Of Exile launches the Legion league and a full melee overhaul

2

Pathologic 2 erupts in an infestation of difficulty options

6

The story of Unreal Tournament, the ambitious project left drifting in space

8

Do you really need Google's Stadia Founder's Edition? Who is it for? All your Stadia questions answered

The short answer is 'No' and 'Probably not you'

39