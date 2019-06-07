The Foxer
The 127-cell honeycomb below is a fancy form of wordsearch in which every cell is used, and words can curl and zigzag but never overlap. Each hive foxer has a theme (some previous ones: roses, landmines, and The 39 Steps). Identifying this theme is a vital part of the defoxing process. Today’s puzzle is made up of 18 answers.
* * *
SOLUTIONS
Last week’s jigsaw puzzle foxer:
A1 Manic Street Preachers – The Holy Bible (Stugle)
A2 Daft Punk – Homework (Numptydumpty)
A3 Jeff Wayne – War of the Worlds (Dr. Breen)
A4 George Harrison – All Things Must Pass (Numptydumpty)
A5 ABBA – Arrival (Rorschach617)
A6 Funkadelic – America Eats Its Young (wexee)
B1 Public Enemy – Fear of a Black Planet (Numptydumpty)
B2 Led Zeppelin – Led Zeppelin III (Numptydumpty)
B3 REM – Automatic for the People (Rorschach617, Matchstick)
B4 Coldplay – X&Y (Stugle)
B5 Patti Smith Group – Radio Ethiopia (Numptydumpty)
B6 The Smiths – Meat is Murder (Faldrath)
C1 John Lennon – Walls and Bridges (Dr. Breen)
C2 Green Day – American Idiot (Gothnak)
C3 Suede – Coming Up (phlebas)
C4 Roberta Flack – Killing Me Softly (phlebas)
C5 Foo Fighters – The Colour and the Shape (Little_Crow)
C6 Stevie Wonder – Songs in the Key of Life (Numptydumpty)
D1 Eminem – The Slim Shady LP (AbyssUK)
D2 Pogues – Rum Sodomy & The Lash (Numptydumpty)
D3 k. d. lang – Ingénue (Faldrath)
D4 Clash – Give’em Enough Rope (Numptydumpty)
D5 Frank Zappa and the Mothers of Invention – Weasels Ripped My Flesh (Faldrath)
D6 Radiohead – OK Computer (Faldrath)
E1 Iron Maiden – Powerslave (Faldrath)
E2 Electric Light Orchestra – Out of the Blue (catalpa)
E3 Oasis – Be Here Now (Gothnak)
E4 Beach Boys – Pet Sounds (Matchstick)
E5 Pulp – His’n’Hers (Stugle)
E6 Lou Reed – Transformer (Matchstick)
F1 Bob Dylan – John Wesley Harding (Faldrath)
F2 Kate Bush – The Kick Inside (Numptydumpty)
F3 Isley Brothers – Harvest for the World (a_monk)
F4 Yes – Relayer (Faldrath)
F5 Bob Marley & The Wailers – Exodus (phlebas)
F6 Pink Ployd – Animals (phlebas)