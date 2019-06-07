The 127-cell honeycomb below is a fancy form of wordsearch in which every cell is used, and words can curl and zigzag but never overlap. Each hive foxer has a theme (some previous ones: roses, landmines, and The 39 Steps). Identifying this theme is a vital part of the defoxing process. Today’s puzzle is made up of 18 answers.

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s jigsaw puzzle foxer:

A1 Manic Street Preachers – The Holy Bible (Stugle)

A2 Daft Punk – Homework (Numptydumpty)

A3 Jeff Wayne – War of the Worlds (Dr. Breen)

A4 George Harrison – All Things Must Pass (Numptydumpty)

A5 ABBA – Arrival (Rorschach617)

A6 Funkadelic – America Eats Its Young (wexee)

B1 Public Enemy – Fear of a Black Planet (Numptydumpty)

B2 Led Zeppelin – Led Zeppelin III (Numptydumpty)

B3 REM – Automatic for the People (Rorschach617, Matchstick)

B4 Coldplay – X&Y (Stugle)

B5 Patti Smith Group – Radio Ethiopia (Numptydumpty)

B6 The Smiths – Meat is Murder (Faldrath)

C1 John Lennon – Walls and Bridges (Dr. Breen)

C2 Green Day – American Idiot (Gothnak)

C3 Suede – Coming Up (phlebas)

C4 Roberta Flack – Killing Me Softly (phlebas)

C5 Foo Fighters – The Colour and the Shape (Little_Crow)

C6 Stevie Wonder – Songs in the Key of Life (Numptydumpty)

D1 Eminem – The Slim Shady LP (AbyssUK)

D2 Pogues – Rum Sodomy & The Lash (Numptydumpty)

D3 k. d. lang – Ingénue (Faldrath)

D4 Clash – Give’em Enough Rope (Numptydumpty)

D5 Frank Zappa and the Mothers of Invention – Weasels Ripped My Flesh (Faldrath)

D6 Radiohead – OK Computer (Faldrath)

E1 Iron Maiden – Powerslave (Faldrath)

E2 Electric Light Orchestra – Out of the Blue (catalpa)

E3 Oasis – Be Here Now (Gothnak)

E4 Beach Boys – Pet Sounds (Matchstick)

E5 Pulp – His’n’Hers (Stugle)

E6 Lou Reed – Transformer (Matchstick)

F1 Bob Dylan – John Wesley Harding (Faldrath)

F2 Kate Bush – The Kick Inside (Numptydumpty)

F3 Isley Brothers – Harvest for the World (a_monk)

F4 Yes – Relayer (Faldrath)

F5 Bob Marley & The Wailers – Exodus (phlebas)

F6 Pink Ployd – Animals (phlebas)