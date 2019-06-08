Apex Legends confirms next character is Wattson and... hints at dragons?

The next playable character coming to Apex Legends is not, contrary to what that image ↑ might suggest, the Prince of All Cosmos from some gritty reboot of Katamari Damacy. Electronic Arts announced during their E3 newsblast that, as leaks had suggested, the tenth legend is an inventor named Wattson. Arriving with Season 2, which starts on July 2nd, she can can sling around high-tech pylons to create electrified fences, repair shields, and even shoot incoming explosives out the sky. She’s introduced to us through a video where her dad explains he’s so very proud that she figured out how to surround people within a shrinking wall of death so they have to fight each other. I’m not sure I ‘get’ parenting.

Developers Respawn Entertainment gabbed plenty about Wattson during today’s livestream, showing how her pylon abilities work. A wee teaser video suggests that Season 2 of the the free-to-play battle royale FPS might also bring honking great dragons. Now there’s a mystery.

See Wattson’s profile page for more on her and her abilities. This here archived livestream has more of a look at here, as well as that Season 2 chat ending with the cryptic cryptid tease.

EA’s E3 blast also showed us the first gameplay video for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the boldly-going third-person stabber that Respawn are also working on.