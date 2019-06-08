The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Explore Scandinavian forest folklore in upcoming Röki

Jay Castello

Contributor

8th June 2019 / 7:00PM

What’s hiding away in the dark, cold forests of Röki? A handful of Scandinavian folklore, some puzzles for you to dig in and solve, and “an emotional punch,” at least if developer Polygon Treehouse’s studio mission is anything to go by. So don’t say you weren’t warned.

Here’s a nice calming “lullaby” trailer for your Saturday afternoon nap. It’s definitely not creepy at all. Don’t even worry about it.

Crow friend! Wolf friend! Monster friend! I’m going to go ahead and assume everything in this trailer is a friend until I’m forced to admit otherwise.

According to the game’s website, Röki will follow Tove, who’s off adventuring, exploring and puzzling her way through the Norse fairy-tale inspired woods in an attempt to save her family from some unknown fate. I hope that it solves the mystery of where she got that cute matching hat and backpack combo. It is very important to be stylish while wandering around in the snow.

Polygon Treehouse, apart from having made it their mission to have you cry, is founded by Tom Jones and Alex Kanaris-Sotiriou who used to be art directors at Guerrilla Games. Röki obviously isn’t aiming for the same photorealism as Horizon Zero Dawn, but it sure is pretty, all winter trees and abandoned timber buildings and crumbling stone monuments.

The game doesn’t have a release date yet, but this is labelled as an E3 trailer, so if you keep your eyes peeled it’s possible you might spot some more information lurking between the leaves in the next few days.

Who am I?

Jay Castello

Contributor

