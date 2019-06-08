The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

From Software and George R. R. Martin's RPG Elden Ring leaked

Jay Castello

Contributor

8th June 2019 / 10:55AM

We are truly in E3 times, as evidenced by the fact that this ship is springing new leaks faster than any crew could patch ‘em. Last night was the turn of Bandai Namco, with the reveal of that previously rumoured From Software/George R. R. Martin joint washing onto deck early. According to a now-pulled, but previously publicly accessible webpage spotted by Gematsu it’ll be called Elden Ring.

Elden Ring sounds exactly what you might expect from the writers involved in the crossover: “a fantasy action-RPG adventure set within a world created by Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R. R. Martin.” Apparently, “danger and discovery lurk around every corner.” So, it’s your average FromSoft game.

Other than that and the appropriately cryptic title, all we’ve got to go on is a logo. Here’s the full version: a sort of scratched in gold by the light of the fire/coffee cup stain montage, which could mean just about anything.

According to the rest of the leak, Bandai Namco are also planning to bring Ni No Kuni: Wrath Of The White Witch to PC for the first time this autumn with a remastered version, and to announce a new Tales game called Tales Of Arise.

We’ll presumably hear more about all three of these games in the next few days, so spare a thought for the beleaguered E3 presenters who will have to stand on stage and announce them as though they are huge surprises. Let’s all try to look a little shocked, just to make them feel better.

