Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order video shows you can shoot a man with his own laserbeam

It seems Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order understands that the best part of Star Wars is wee robots making silly noises, going by the thirteen-minute gameplay vid Electronic Arts just blasted out at their E3 event. We play some dull lad who looks like a photofit of a minor member of the English royal family, which I suppose is to be expected, but our Jedi-in-training also has a diddy droid pal who rides on his back and has wobbly chicken legs and a View-Master for a head and makes good beeps. I must know more about this robot. If you’d rather know more about wizard powers and laserswords and parkour, well, watch the video.

Fallen Order is set between the Star Wars prequels and the original films, during the period when the baddies wiped out the goodies. We’ll play a young wizard on the run, still trying to do good and build a rebellion while fleeing the baddies. A lot like Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. Only I don’t think Harry Potter ever slammed a Stormtrooper into slow-motion, yoinked him over, then held him in front of his slomo laserbeam so he shoots himself.

I believe our boy Brendy will be having a play of the E3 demo over the next few days to tell us more.

I don’t know. Fallen Order has the swords and music and silly robots of Star Wars and it looks pretty dull? I think I’m bored of Star Wars things doing that same ol’ Star Wars stuff. Though I think The Last Jedi is the most interesting Star Wars for how it revisits and subverts the roots and inspirations of the megabrand, so what do I know.

“I hope that Star Wars fans that we understand that we’re really doing our best to try to honour the brand,” Fallen Order director Stig Asmussen said in an on-stage chat after debuting the video.

The audience of industry professionals clapped and cheered for the brand.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is coming via Origin on November 15th. It’ll cost £55.