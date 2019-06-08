The Cheerer and the Jeerer - EA's press livestream at E3 2019

The Cheerer and the Jeerer is our version of the traditional E3 press liveblog. Matt and Brendan are both at the conferences – but one of them can only be upbeat and positive, while the other can only be snarky and negative. Let’s go!

Brendan: We are in Los Angeles, Matt! And we are doing a fun new thing. We’re going to liveblog the heck out of these press conferences, but with a twist. One of us can only be enthusiastic, positive and cheery, no matter what comes up. And the other can only be snarky, grumpy and critical. Who would you like to be today? The cheerer or the jeerer? Choose carefully: EA is our first conference.

Matt: I am ready to delight in the wonders of a new Apex Legends map. Let’s go!

Brendan: That leaves me as the sourface for this one. Super. The stream is due to start any minute now. I’m ready to grumble.

Matt: The announcey dude just laid everything that’s going to be announced for Apex, and a map wasn’t among them. That’s totally fine! They’ll be showing off the new character. But first: Star Wars.

Brendan: Here we see the area of the show at EA Play where we were not allowed to sit. Because we would be on our laptops and that was deemed unclean for broadcast.

Matt: They couldn’t handle the jeerer. Fair enough.They’re clearly playing up the adorable robo-backpack element, but I don’t care because there’s an adorable robo-backpack.

Brendan: This character has become known as “Blando Calrissian” in the RPS chatroom, and I am unexcited by his general appearance and demenour.

Matt: Well that’s the stuff. Intricate melee combat with spicy force powers is definitely my (space) jam. It reminds me of how Sekiro handles minibosses.

Brendan: The average stormtroopers are as dumb as they are in the movies, however. Just standing mouth agape at the man with the hot torch. Shoot him, you fools. Ah! A large spider! With a “mash the B button to get away” sequence. I hate these things, but there will probably be an accessibility thing that let’s you hold B instead. But still, boke.

Matt: I like that average joey stormrooper is rubbo. They should be, canonically, and collections of stormtroopers might be a chance to show off and mess around, rather than carefully timing important spider doges and whatnot.

Brendan: A little AI bug there? Do something, you space nazi. Don’t just stand around.

Matt: I think it was a ‘frozen in time’ force power deal? I’m going to say it was a force power.

Brendan: Surrrre.

Matt: I’m genuinely impressed. Big into those slow-mo force dodges, swinging and backpack cooing.

Brendan: I’m mostly just skeptical of Star Wars being able to deliver any story worth the pew-pew lasers. I don’t really know much about this Jedi lad, except that he has a pet robot, and that doesn’t count as a personality.

Matt: (Quietly) same. (Loudly) but the important thing is that you get to impale cocky stormtroopers on your big laser sword.

Matt: BD1 IS IN THE AUDIENCE.

Brendan: Oh my god, he looks like an off-brand Wall-e paralysed from the neck down. Somebody help that robot. He does not want to be on stage.

Matt: Look at him tilt his ‘lil head though. He just wants to be our friend.

Brendan: The muted laughter about this presenter’s Watto joke is my “energy” as the cyberchildren say. But anyway, what’s next? Ah, it’s Apex Legends. Which I believe you think is OK.

Matt: My Apelegs are pumped. I think they’re going to talk about a new electricity pal? I’m into this cosplay, but miffed they didn’t have Pathfinder. He’s like, the best one!

Brendan: After what they did to that poor Star Wars droid, I’m glad these monsters have not crippled anymore sentient machines. It’s cruel, and a sign of EA’s growing thirst for power.

Matt: Lifeline’s droid does look a bit put upon. I’m sure it’s fine really.

So there’s a new gun, the L-Star. Sure, I’ll take a big “so OP” laser gun. It’s one of them that you only get from care packages, like the Kraber and Mastiff, so it’s nice to have a bit more variety there.

Brendan: Let’s start guessing the African country that lends its name to the new upcoming gun. The South Africa. The Egypt. The Democratic Republic of Congo.

Matt: The Congun.

Brendan: Oh man, what a quiet reveal. Wattson is the new character, which was pretty much guessed by a lot of players who found hints about that a long time ago, right?

Matt: We didn’t know how wholesome this trailer would be though, about a dad telling his daughter how great she’s going to be at murdering people in a gladiatorial combat arena.

Brendan: Murder is bad.

Matt: Controversial. Ollie’s guide told me about 50% of what we knew was guesswork, so this is definitely filling in a lot of gaps. Her ability is deployable laser grids, which could be neat – depending on how different they wind up being to Caustic’s gas traps. Her ultimate summons a defensive beacon that does a number of things I didn’t manage to catch.

Brendan: I’m less convinced by Apex’s attempt to make its characters likeable with backstories and stuff, like Overwatch has done. Leave that to the fan fic, ta.

Matt: I’d rather some flimsy background cardboard than a blank void, but yeah, I’d be lying if I said I gave a damn.

Brendan: You’re supposed to be the Cheerer, Matt! You are contractually obliged to give a damn. Or at the very least, a darn.

Matt: Oh yeah, whoops. Um. I give at least three darns about Apelegs character backstories. Oooh! There was a giant beast with a giant eyeball and now the man who knows what it is is being coy about it. “A few new things are coming to King’s Canyon at the start of the next season”, he says.

Brendan: No new map though! No new map. What a disaster. What a gong show. This is the un-Apex of E3 so far.

Matt: A big dinosaur is an acceptable replacement for a new map. I’ll take it.

Brendan: Let’s see, what’s next on the hell schedule? It’s Battlefield V, which a game about war, and dying in a war.

Matt: Oh, but what a lovely war. They’re going to talk about new maps and a new “theatre of war”, which is different somehow. That’s a nice Grecian village. Jeerer, surely you can agree that’s a nice Grecian village?

Brendan: It’s fine, I suppose. Adding “unique vertical gameplay” to my E3 bingo card for next year though. And “creative chaos”. Oh lord, the cringe of this chat is killing me, please, help.

Matt: Yeah, but this map is in a banana shape. I like bananas. Don’t you like bananas? Come on now.

Brendan: I don’t, actually.

Matt: They’re talking about a swathe of new close-quarters focussed maps. I know bombastic tanks and airplanes are kind of the whole point of Battlefield, but fighting on a smaller scale makes you feel less like an ant being plunged down drain of war.

Brendan: They’re talking about ranks now. They’re increasing the level cap, basically. What rank did you reach Matt? (I’m zero).

Matt: Oh, too high for me to remember.

Brendan: They are remaking Metro, a map from one of the older games, but it’s called Underground here. I am not a massive fan of the tight fights in Battlefield, with their grenade spam and terror corridors.

Matt: They’re good when they don’t turn into chokepoint swamps, with front lines that don’t move for ten minutes. But I’m sure that won’t happen with Underground. Nuh-uh.

Brendan: The Cheerer’s mask is slipping.

Matt: THEY’RE REMAKING MY LEAST FAVOURITE BATTLEFIELD 3 MAP I’M TRAPPED

Brendan: But look, they’re remaking my favourite map from Battlefield 1942! Iwo Jima. That was a good one and– I mean, no, the pacific theatre is rubbish. I hate the pacific ocean. It’s full of garbage.

Matt: It’s ok. It is.

Brendan: They’re adding the M1 Garand too, which is a gun people like that goes “ping” but which historically may not have made that noise at all. I’ll leave this argument to the historians.

Matt: I’m going to disappear briefly to go watch a Jedi do more Jedi stuff. Brendy, don’t be too morose about the footballs.

Brendan: Football is a living symbol of humankind’s degeneration. I’ll be fine. It’s only FIFA. Have fun with your Blando demo.

Cheerful Brendan: Don’t worry, I will keep him straight.

Dark Brendan: Who are you? I don’t like the way you dress.

Cheerdan: I’m Cheerful Brendan. I’m here to make sure you say nice things, while Matt is gone.

Brendark: Your voice is annoying.

Cheerdan: Fifa is going back to doing street football with Volta mode in Fifa 20, and Rio Ferdinand is there to chat footie and says his favourite place to play street football was in a favela in Brazil. Of all the football in the world, sure this tight, fancy footwork game in a cage is the most exciting, right?

Brendark: Uh, might be?

Cheerdan: You can also play as whoever you want, including making your footballers women, and dressing in cool non-uniform clothes.

Brendark: Good. Football kits are very boring and expensive and I don’t like that.

Cheerdan: Now, you’re getting it. On the grassy field, they’re now talking about how your AI team mates will be a bit smarter. And some changes to tackling, penalties, and–

Brendark: Be honest, Cheerdan. You have no idea about football, do you?

Cheerdan: Well no, but look how happy this weird sport makes people! Look how loud they shout. If you say football is rubbish, you’re a small-minded dope.

Brendark: [muttering]

Cheerdan: What?

Brendark: I said want Matt to come back!

Cheerdan: You want Madden?

Brendark: Matt!

Cheerdan: We can talk Madden NFL, sure. It’s the game EA will be talking about next. From Britball to Statesball, I’m happy to see all the sports!

Brendark: I will be right back. Someone from EA is kicking us off these seats because they want them for an interview. Guess the wee men at RPS don’t matter…

Cheerdan: We’re back. And the stream has gone from Britball to Statesball, I’m happy to see all the sports! EA also took a small break to talk about bullying and inclusion in videogames, and mention their charity events Play To Give. Which is nice, right?

Brendark: I’m just going to link to something.

Cheerdan: Lots of Madden NFL chat happening now. Ultimate Team is going to get some tweaks, but more interesting is that some players are going to get “Superstar” abilities. Basically these are passive traits on some players, like being better at intercepting passes.

Brendark: This is boring. The only thing I like about NFL is the Green Bay Packers player Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, because he has a great name.

Cheerdan: Well, at least that’s something.

