What are we all playing this weekend?

Well?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

8th June 2019 / 9:00AM

Featured post

The Electronic Entertainment Expo does not officially begin until Tuesday, yet also it began on Thursday. This weekend will bring the torrent of announcements from big publishers, then more will trickle out across actual E3 next week. We’ve sent the likely lads, Brendy and Matt, out to Los Angeles and they’ll even be trying something called ‘blogging whilst alive’. Me, I’ll be covering the big E3 announcements live from sunny Scotland, where they’re all at horror o’clock and you can be sure I’ll be blogging whilst dead.

What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!

Alice Bee

This weekend I am continuing my space exploration in Outer Wilds. It is not going well so far, I must admit, because I am being very pigheaded and refusing to move on to the next planet until I’ve discovered everything on the one I’m on. So far I have completed: 0 planets.

Alice L

Weekends are for relaxing! So I’m going to be continuing my terrifying journey through Hellblade, and then to actually relax I’ll playing some lovely games I got during the latest Steam sale, Block’hood and The First Tree. I’ll also be keenly watching EA Play this weekend, as I cannot wait to see what Sims goodies they’re going to show us.

Alice O

As if E3 weren’t enough, I am also moving. My current lease ends on Thursday and my new place’s only starts on Wednesday so this sure will be a lovely week for me. Right then, I’d better start packing everything up before the announcement streams start.

Brendan

Brendy is taking one for the team by willingly going to the USA so he’s the opposite of fired. Hired? Brendy is hired. Let’s not get carried away.

Dave

This week I’m probably going to spend a bit more time on some retro games. This includes having a gander at what all the fuss was about with Baldur’s Gate – a game I’ve not played – and maybe some old-school adventure game nonsense. I then may nip back into Dauntless, just to try and build up my level a bit.

Graham

This weekend I’m going to be playing Nowhere Prophet any chance I get, a card battler where your cards represent the people following you, their prophet, in a caravan across a dangerous desert. It is hard and I am dumb but I like it.

Katharine

I’m going to play Everything this weekend, because I really need to clear some of this horrendous backlog before E3. That’s not Everything as in EVERYTHING in the entire existence of humankind (although it sure feels like it sometimes), but Everything by David O’Reilly, the lovely-looking interactive sim where one minute you’re a tiny ant and the next you’re an entire galaxy. I’m hoping it will help bring some much needed perspective to my ever-swelling pile of unplayed games, but failing that I’ll probably be floundering around in other assorted delights such as Qube, Rive and maybe a bit of Orwell.

Matt

Matt is also hired. Godspeed.

Matthew

Last week’s trip to meet Larian for the Baldur’s Gate 3 reveal made me realise how little I remember of the originals – I played them at a chum’s house during my schooldays. I have the enhanced editions of the originals downloaded and am ready to click my way down memory lane. Here’s to a weekend of watching sword animations doing zero damage.

Nate

This weekend could go one of two ways. On the one hand, I might just pour myself a nice, tall, diesel-scented glass of Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2, as I started it a couple of weeks back and loved it. On the other hand I might go rogue, and pick up a proper blockbuster to test my new PC’s strength against. It’s been a while since I played something FPS-y, after all. Then there’s the third way, in which I lose myself to Dwarf Fortress yet again. Let us hope I keep myself suspended above those particular deeps.

Ollie

Ollie has been fired.

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

