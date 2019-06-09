Cyberpunk 2077 has a release date, and Keanu Reeves???

Grab your fingerless leather gloves and strap on your keyboard: Cyberpunk 2077 finally has a release today, April 16th, 2020. The Witcher developers CD Projekt Red announced their grimy future RPG’s release date during Microsoft’s E3 pressblast tonight, also revealing that Keanu Reeves is in it??? Keanu Reeves, from the memes! And the movies! His presence on the E3 stage was particularly a pleasure because he turned up right at the end of new trailer which made our character seem a right dickhead. But if Keanu’s character likes us, aw hell, we can’t be that bad. Lovely, lovely Keanu.

Keanu’s character uses not only his likeness and voice, but the lad did motion capture for him too. It’s like Keanu Reeves is your actual cyberfriend.

(It was super weird seeing Keanu try to do that E3 hypechat because he seems a quiet and private person and bigging it up on an E3 stage is so not his style? He had fun with it, though. Lovely, lovely Keanu.)

Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store on April 16th, 2020. It’ll cost £50.

Now they actually know when the game’s coming out, I bet they wish they’d run with the tabletop’s RPG original name of Cyberpunk 2020.