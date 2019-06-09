Microsoft buy Psychonauts studio Double Fine Productions

Double Fine Productions, the studio behind cheery games including Psychonauts and Brutal Legend, have been bought up by Microsoft. They say they’ll continue to make those Double Fine games in that Double Fine way, which I suppose is what everyone says after their business is acquired.

“Being independent for almost 20 years has given Double Fine a distinct identity and a unique spirit that goes really deep here, and no one can change that,” Schafer said in a video released after the on-stage announcement. “And nobody wants to. Microsoft wants us for who we are and the kind of games we’re already making.”

He says that Psychonauts 2 is still coming to non-Microsoft platforms, so backers shouldn’t worry, but in future Double Fine will focus on Xbox and PC. He adds that they have several games already in the pipeline, and they’ll still be doing their Amnesia Fortnight game jams where they experiment with new ideas.

Double Fine will likely appreciate the extra financial security. They’ve seemed in a precarious financial situation for years, relying on crowdfunding campaigns to get their last few games rolling and even ‘releasing’ Spacebase DF-9 unfinished. Heck, it goes all the way back to the fiasco over Brutal Legend needing to find a new publisher after Activision dropped it.

“The thought of being able to develop [new game ideas] without dragging them all over the world pitching them to every publisher that exists is really nice to think about,” Schafer said.