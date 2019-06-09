Hellblade devs announce 4v4 murderfest Bleeding Edge

The next game from Hellblade and Enslaved developers Ninja Theory is not, as I’d probably have guessed until I saw this week’s leak, another Hellblade. No, tonight they announced Bleeding Edge, a multiplayer third-person murderfest with the rudest ‘tude this side of 2011. Ninja Theory call Bleeding Edge a “4v4 team fighter” with environmental traps you can use to murder people and goodness me this ‘tude really is might rude. See for yourself in the announcement trailer.

“Each fighter in Bleeding Edge is unique, but roughly fits into an Assassin, Support or Heavy archetype,” Ninja Theory say. “There’s a mix of ranged and melee combat styles, and each character has an expressive kit of moves for players to explore and master. We’ve leant on our previous experience with combat games to make the action fast and fun, with stylish animation and a fluid feel. Bleeding Edge’s moment to moment gameplay is all about combos, dodging, timing and dexterity, but ultimately, good teamwork, synergy and strategy is needed to secure the win!”

See the game’s website for more on the characters and that.