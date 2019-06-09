Screenshot Saturday Sundays: beautiful buildings, buoyant banks, and bright bouncing

Screenshot Saturday! A day for game developers to show off what they’ve been working on, which may or may not ever see the light of day, in the form it’s shown or as something completely different. What do you mean there’s a whole week-plus of that happening in Los Angeles at the moment? E3? Never heard of it.

This week: a galaxy-hopping trader, boats among the clouds, and some very colourful platforming.

I’m on a space kick of late, so let’s start with Massive Galaxy “a point and click space trading adventure game set in a massive galaxy.” I love it when things are straightforward. Here’s a beautiful place called “Uttopist Habitat.”

I can practically taste the fresh air and the foundational rot of corruption that inevitably festers within. According to the game’s Steam page, Massive Galaxy is due to launch later this year and will see you exploring here and many other very pretty areas in search of a bargain to upsell and maybe a huge secret about a previous civilisation. You know, space stuff!

If you prefer your trading to be done on earth, or at least only a little above it, Merchant Of The Skies has you covered. It’s a resource management tycoon game, so of course you need somewhere to be able to keep all your hard-earned cash once you’re filthy rich.

I have to admit, I read this tweet before looking at the picture, and then my eyes were drawn to the text box in the upper right corner rather than to the giant “BANK” label, plus I misread it. What I’m trying to say is when I tried to guess its cryptic purpose I thought it was a “fish gaol” and was very excited to break some minnows out of prison. But I guess not. “Fish god island” is also an extremely exciting phrase, though, and according to the image I’ve put up in the header, you can feed it, so it’s fine. The game’s Steam page says it’ll be hitting early access in a couple of months.

Back down on the ground and away from the machinations of capitalism, Vibrant Venture is getting to be a very colourful platformer with the makings of a catchy soundtrack to match.

We've been working on a new title screen for Vibrant Venture inspired by our favorite SNES game Yoshi's Island! Here's a preview of what it looks like, please let us know what you think!#unitydev #gamedev #indiedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/0RNLc13buQ — Pattrigue (@Pattrigue) June 8, 2019

The game also has a demo that you can download from Game Jolt for pay what you want, so you can get bouncing around these bright places right now.

The bonus this week was a couple of Thursdays ago but I’m including it anyway because 1) Saturday is a fake concept just like screenshots and I do what I want and 2) it was brought to my attention by the excellent Wholesome Games who did use the tag. The trailer for the distinctly Zelda-y Baldo is about all we’ve got to go on but is full of things I like, like dogs and forest creatures and weird robots, so I’ll be keeping an eye on it.