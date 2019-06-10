Apex Legends characters (1.2): abilities, hitboxes, top tips for all characters

Since the opening patch of Apex Legends Season 1, we’ve seen hitbox changes, a new character in the form of the High-Speed Daredevil Octane, and (with the 1.1.1 Patch Notes) some serious tweaks to the two bulkiest characters in the game’s roster. And we’ll soon be seeing a great deal of change again with the arrival of Season 2 at the start of July. In preparation, we’ve revisited our Apex Legends characters guide to repopulate it with all our best tips, strategies, opinions, and links. Below we’ll walk you through the strengths and weaknesses of each character, going into detail about all their abilities, hitboxes, and much more.

Apex Legends characters guide – tips, abilities, hitboxes (1.2)

Apex Legends characters overview

Apex Legends is, at its core, a squad-based battle royale. You enter each match with two teammates, and you must all work together if you want any chance of succeeding. This means you must pick your Legend based on what would best synergise with the rest of your team. If you lack a healer, pick Lifeline. If you need some tankiness, pick Gibraltar. Let your team’s choices guide your own.

Though each of the eight Legends on offer in Apex Legends share the same health, movement speed and damage statistics, they all work very differently from one another thanks to their unique abilities. Each Legend has one passive ability which is always in effect; one tactical ability which can be used whenever it is not on cooldown; and one ultimate ability, which is their strongest power and which must be powered up over time.

Apex Legends hitboxes – character hitbox comparison



One thing which quickly became clear after the release of Apex Legends was that some characters has a larger hitbox than others, and therefore were easier to hit. It didn’t take long for this phenomenon to be properly tested; take a look at the below image, created from the findings of YouTube creator “SookieSpy”.

Hitboxe size and accuracy plays an enormous part in the overall success of a particular character, because the smaller you are, the more difficult you are to be hit; and there’s no drawback to having a smaller hitbox.

Thankfully, the release of Season 1 addressed the enormous discrepancies in hitbox sizes by bringing Gibraltar’s, Caustic’s, and Pathfinder’s hitboxes more in line with their character models; and, even more importantly, the 1.1.1 Patch Notes gave Gibraltar and Caustic a 10% damage reduction Passive to compensate for their larger hitboxes. For more information take a look at our Apex Legends update guide. But the general hierarchy above remains the same, with Wraith and Lifeline (and now Octane too) being the smallest Legends, and Gibraltar and Caustic the largest and easiest (but tankiest) to hit.

Apex Legends abilities and character tips

Bearing this information on hitboxes in mind, let us now turn to each of the characters’ abilities and overall power level, to give you an idea of where their strengths and weaknesses lie.

Wattson (new Legend!)

Let’s get this out of the way first, because we’re all very excited: there’s a new Legend fast approaching Apex Legends. Wattson, the daughter of the Games’ chief electrical engineer, is a support character with a focus on situational awareness and team defence. Armed with her Tesla Traps and her Interception Pylons, she is likely to play completely differently to any Legend we’ve had so far.

For full details on Wattson, be sure to check out our Wattson guide.





Octane

Role: High Speed Daredevil



Passive Ability: Swift Mend

Automatically restores health over time.

Tactical Ability: Stim

Move 30% faster for 6 seconds. Costs health to use.

Ultimate Ability: Launch Pad

Deploy a jump pad that catapults teammates through the air.



Octane might just be my new main. By far the most mobile Legend we’ve yet had, this high-risk, high-reward speed demon introduced with the Season 1 update is all about speed and acrobatics. His Ultimate allows him to place down Launch Pads like the ones outside Market near the centre of the map, which persist for the rest of the game and send anyone who steps on them careening through the air (even higher and further if they jump as they do it!).

But Octane’s real bread-and-butter ability is his Tactical, Stim, which allows him to trade 10 Health for a 30% movement speed buff for 6 seconds. This makes him an incredibly scary and hard-to-ping-down foe who can slide and dance around at a greater speed than any other character in Apex Legends. It’s also on just a 2-second cooldown, which means if you want to, you can spent the majority of the match at 130% speed.

Of course, you have to balance the risk of taking Health damage each time you Stim, but this is mitigated by your Passive, which slowly restores your Health over time whenever you’re not under attack. All in all, Octane is an incredibly fun new character; easy to get to grips with, but with a high skill ceiling that takes time to master. Octane can easily be played wrongly by being over-cautious or by activating your abilities at the wrong time, and if you land yourself in a sticky situation you likely won’t last long against a team. But in skilled hands, there’s not much deadlier than a Stimmed Up, Peacekeeper-touting Octane rushing towards your team.

If you need help getting to grips with this high-speed new Legend, take a look at our new Octane guide, which we’ve packed with practical tips and tactics to help you survive and rack up kills heading into Season 1.





Bloodhound

Role: Technological Tracker

Passive Ability: Tracker Foes leave behind clues for you to find.

Tactical Ability: Eye of the AllFather (35s cooldown) Briefly reveal enemies, traps, and clues through all structures in front of you.

(35s cooldown) Ultimate Ability: Beast of the Hunt Transform into the ultimate hunter. Enhances your senses, allowing you to see cold tracks and move faster.



Bloodhound is an aggressive Legend who seeks to equip the player with as much tactical information as possible. Their passive and tactical abilities both allow the player to track down and/or get the drop on enemies, while Beast of the Hunt, their ultimate, gives them massively increased speed for a short time and allows them to easily see enemies and their tracks.

The important thing with Bloodhound is to make full use of your extra sensory power by alerting your teammates regarding anything you discover. If you find tracks leading to an enemy, let them know by pinging the tracks. If you can see an enemy through a wall with Eye of the AllFather, ping them immediately. Bloodhound’s 35-second-long ultimate is also excellent not just for offensive flank attacks but also for evasion and retreat, so it’s sometimes best to save your ultimate in case things go downhill and you need to make a speedy exit.

Bloodhound is a surprisingly versatile character, who can be played at a very high skill level but who also is excellent for beginners due to their enemy positional awareness and the escape provided by their ultimate. Just be aware that Eye of the AllFather also gives away your position to nearby enemies, so use it with caution.

Be sure to check out our Bloodhound guide for further details and tonnes of tips and strategies for this Legend.





Gibraltar

Role: Shielded Fortress

Passive Ability: Gun Shield/Fortified Aiming down sights deploys a gun shield that blocks incoming fire. Incoming damage reduced by 10%.

Tactical Ability: Dome of Protection (20s cooldown) Throw down a dome-shield that blocks attacks for 15 seconds.

(20s cooldown) Ultimate Ability: Defensive Bombardment Call in a concentrated mortar strike on a position you mark with smoke.



Gibraltar is Apex Legends’ equivalent of Overwatch’s Reinhardt – a big protection-focused Legend whose shields provide an extra layer of defence not just for himself but for his teammates as well. And that’s good, because even after Season 1’s hitbox changes, Gibraltar’s hitbox is the largest of all the Legends, so if it weren’t for his shielding abilities and his new Fortified Passive, he would be very easy to kill.

Gibraltar’s abilities have actually always been top-tier. His Passive, Gun Shield, effectively gives him an extra 75 Health against attackers in front of him while ADSing, while his Tactical Dome of Protection can completely change the pace and outcome of an encounter when used properly (or improperly). In skilled hands, these abilities enable him to dramatically extend the survivability of his teammates and himself.

Gibraltar’s Defensive Bombardment ultimate ability is incredibly powerful and easy to use, dealing damage in a smaller area of effect than Bangalore’s Ultimate but in a much more immediate manner. Just remember that Gibraltar’s passive shield takes a moment before flickering on, so it’s not responsive enough to save you from the quicker sharpshooters out there (which will be all the more prolific thanks to v1.1.1’s buffs to sniper rifles – see our Apex Legends update guide for more details).

Our Gibraltar guide is packed with further details and tonnes of tips and strategies for this Legend, so be sure to check it out.





Lifeline

Role: Combat Medic

Passive Ability: Combat Medic Revive knocked down teammates faster while protected by a shield wall. Healing items are used 25% faster.

Tactical Ability: D.O.C. Heal Drone (60s cooldown) The Drone Of Compassion (DOC) automatically heals those near it over time.

(60s cooldown) Ultimate Ability: Care Package Call in a drop pod full of high quality defensive gear.



Apex Legends’ quintessential support class, Lifeline’s abilities all revolve around healing and reviving teammates, and equipping everyone with enough gear to hopefully survive until the end of the match. What’s nice is that unlike many support classes in similar games, Lifeline’s passive also helps herself, allowing her to use healing items faster and therefore spend longer in the fight.

She can hit as hard as anyone, but due to her reviving strength she should aim to be the last of the team left standing, so don’t use Lifeline as the tip of the spear. Use Care Package as often as you can to provide high-quality gear for everyone, and save your D.O.C. for encounters with enemies in order to keep your team standing as long as possible.

Check out our Lifeline guide for further details and tonnes of tips and strategies for this Legend.





Pathfinder

Role: Forward Scout

Passive Ability: Insider Knowledge Scan a survey beacon to reveal the ring’s next location.

Tactical Ability: Grappling Hook (15s cooldown) Grapple to get to out-0f-reach places quickly.

(15s cooldown) Ultimate Ability: Zipline Gun Creates a zipline for everyone to use.



Pathfinder is a versatile Legend with a very high skill ceiling that is still being discovered by the playerbase. His passive ability is very situational and not all that useful apart from situationally at the very end of a match; but his low-cooldown Grappling Hook is absolutely marvellous for initiating, escaping, and getting unexpected angles on enemies. For this reason Pathfinders make for great snipers, but also excellent close-range combatants. Not only that, but the Grappling Hook can pull other players towards Pathfinder, which opens up a wealth of new clutch combat opportunities for players with quick reflexes.

The Zipline Gun ultimate is a quick and useful way of travelling longer distances as a team, though bear in mind that the zipline stays forever and anyone can use them. You can also jump and turn around in order to change directions will on the zipline, and – very importantly – you can aim and shoot while travelling. All this combines into a complex class with great potential that can slot into nearly any team without too much trouble.

What’s more, with the Season 1 patch notes Pathfinder’s hitbox reductions have made him more difficult to hit than before, further increasing the viability and strength of this cheery and versatile Legend.

Our Pathfinder guide goes into much more detail about this complex Legend and how to take advantage of his abilities, particularly his versatile Grappling Hook.





Wraith

Role: Interdimensional Skirmisher

Passive Ability: Voices from the Void You hear a voice when danger approaches. As far as you can tell, it’s on your side.

Tactical Ability: Into the Void (20s cooldown) Reposition quickly through the safety of the ‘void’ space, avoiding all damage.

(20s cooldown) Ultimate Ability: Dimensional Rift Link 2 locations with portals for 60 seconds.



Wraith’s “interdimensional skirmisher” tag is right on the money. Her abilities are very mobility- and evasion-focused, with her main strength being the tactical ability which allows her to enter a state where she becomes (mostly) invisible and moves faster for a short while – though be aware that you cannot fire and also can’t see enemies while this effect is active. But this, combined with her passive, which whispers when you are being aimed at, allows her to easily reposition herself to counter incoming threats ahead of time.

Her Dimensional Rift ultimate takes some planning to use effectively, but it can be used to great effect, allowing an entire team to quickly re-position themselves for a devastating surprise attack on an enemy team or to escape a difficult situation with ease. Overall Wraith is an excellent initiator and escaper, and if you were to pick any class to play as a solo without a team, it would be Wraith. She also has by quite a margin the smallest hitbox of any Legend, which makes her even more difficult to pin down and deal with.

For full details on this powerful top-tier Legend, take a look at our focused Wraith guide, which we’ve packed with in-depth info and advanced tips and strategies.





Bangalore

Role: Professional Soldier

Passive Ability: Double Time Taking fire while sprinting makes you move faster for a brief time.

Tactical Ability: Smoke Launcher (25s cooldown) Fire a high velocity smoke canister that explodes into a smoke wall on impact.

(25s cooldown) Ultimate Ability: Rolling Thunder Call in an artillery strike that slowly creeps across the landscape.



Bangalore is actually less of a damage-dealing tank than you might expect, though her abilities give her some excellent support and utility power, and she can slot into any team without too much effort. Her Double Time passive is just really nice to have, allowing you to escape further damage that much quicker; and you can synergise this with a well-timed Smoke Launcher shot to quickly flank an enemy or escape from a difficult position.

Her ultimate is another slow-use and situational area-of-effect power which is actually better for defensive plays and zone control than outright damage-dealing. But if correctly placed it can turn the tide of a battle and allow your team to come out on top with a well-executed flank attack or reposition.

For full details on this aggressive and mobile Legend, give our in-depth Bangalore guide a read, and you’ll gain everything you need to know on one of the strongest characters in the current Apex Legends meta.





Caustic

Role: Toxic Trapper

Passive Ability: Nox Vision/Fortified You gain threat vision on enemies moving through your gas. Incoming damage reduced by 10%.

Tactical Ability: Nox Gas Trap (12s cooldown) Place up to 6 canisters that release deadly Nox gas when shot or triggered by enemies.

(12s cooldown) Ultimate Ability: Nox Gas Grenade Blanket a large area in Nox gas.



Caustic is one of two Legends which must be unlocked using in-game resources or currency in order to play with them – 12,000 Legend Tokens or 750 Apex Coins to be precise. He is of course immune to the effects of his Nox gas (he’d be pretty useless if not), and his abilities all revolve around spamming an area with gas to sow confusion and force enemies into or out of specific areas.

For this reason he is a great flanker and initiator in fights, though his canisters can also sow confusion amongst your own team members, so it’s important that you communicate everything you see with your Nox Vision passive. He used to be one of the lowest-tier Legends on offer in Apex Legends, but the 1.1.1 update gave him some much-needed buffs, supplying him with the Fortified Passive just like Gibraltar to compensate for his larger frame, and dramatically increasing the damage that his Nox Gas Traps deal to enemies when they are initially set off.

Be sure to check out our Caustic guide for tonnes of tips, tricks, stats and strategies on this complex and unique Legend.





Mirage

Role: Holographic Trickster

Passive Ability: Encore! Automatically drop a decoy and cloak for 5 seconds when knocked down.

Tactical Ability: Psyche Out (14s cooldown) Send out a holographic decoy to confuse the enemy.

(14s cooldown) Ultimate Ability: Vanishing Act Mirage deploys a team of decoys to distract enemies, while he cloaks.



Mirage is the other Legend locked behind an initial in-game paywall, requiring 12,000 Legend Tokens or 750 Apex Coins to purchase, but once unlocked he is unmatched at distracting and confusing enemies. All his abilities revolve around stealth and holographic decoys, each of which can be used in specific ways. His ultimate can be saved either for escaping from difficult situations or for aggressive initiates on enemy teams using the ability’s cloaking effect.

It’s a shame that Mirage lacks more diversity in his powers, because as things currently stand he isn’t much of a team player. But his decoys, if used correctly, can distract enemies long enough to rack up a great deal of kills over the course of a match. And Respawn have said that they’ll be looking to bring Mirage’s power level more in line with the other characters when Season 1 starts, so it’s good to get to know him now in preparation.

Our Mirage guide will help you get to grips with this character once you’ve unlocked him, offering lots of useful tips and strategies to employ for each of his abilities.

That should be enough to get you better acquainted with all the Apex Legends characters as we head into Season 2; but as time goes on we’ll be sure to update this and all the other pages with the latest strategies and stats. So check back soon!