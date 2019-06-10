Deathloop is the next game from the Dishonored gang

Arkane Studios, the gang behind Dishonored and the new Prey, tonight announced their latest game, a first-person shooter trapped in a deadly time loop – hence the name Deathloop. I mean, I’m assuming it’s a time loop but details are real thin for now. It’s definitely set in some sort of loop, on a weird sci-fi island where two assassins are forever murdering each other. With peeks at the sort of superpowers I’d expect from an Arkane game, not to mention a natty spy-fi vibe, the trailer certainly has my interest.

“Deathloop transports players to the lawless island of Blackreef in an eternal struggle between two extraordinary assassins,” publishers Bethesda Softworks say in their brief description.” Explore stunning environments and meticulously designed levels in an immersive gameplay experience that lets you approach every situation any way you like. Hunt down targets all over the island in an effort to put an end to the cycle once and for all, and remember, if at first you don’t succeed… die, die again.”

Normally I’d scoff at the word “immersive” but here I trust it’s a nod to immersive sims.

Time loops are all the rage these days and damn, this is a good-looking one. What is it? No idea. But I want to know. Arkane are one of the few big studios who’ll take a big theme and make it part of how we play rather than just dressing so I am very curious to see how it works.

No word yet on when it will launch.