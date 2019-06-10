Carrion's awful meatbeast picked up and petted by Devolver

That game where you play a horrible John Carpenter’s The Thing squiggling through vents with far too many meaty tentacles and adding the biomass of hapless humans to your own, or Carrion to use the actual name you can never remember so you end up spinning long descriptions that start with e.g. “you play a horrible John Carpenter’s The Thing”, has found a fitting publisher in Devolver Digital. Who else enjoys guts quite so much? Last we looked, developers Phobia Game Studio were still seeking a publisher, so it’s grand to hear we should get to be a wonderful and terrible squigglebeast next year.

There we are, an awful beast, freshly escaped from a lab and oh so small and sticky. That’s basically also the start to Dead Cells, though Carrion heads somewhere quite different.

Off we’ll go, our tendrils latching onto ceilings and floors to haul our mass along, zipping through vents and murdering the heck out of the scientists who surely deserve it. We’ll get bigger and bigger, they’ll get more and more determined to stop us, and round we’ll go in one bloody mess. Oh it is bloody. Phobia Game Studio were founded by folks who had worked on Butcher, a game which happily drenched entire levels in blood.

