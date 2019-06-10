The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Carrion's awful meatbeast picked up and petted by Devolver

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

10th June 2019 / 4:50AM

That game where you play a horrible John Carpenter’s The Thing squiggling through vents with far too many meaty tentacles and adding the biomass of hapless humans to your own, or Carrion to use the actual name you can never remember so you end up spinning long descriptions that start with e.g. “you play a horrible John Carpenter’s The Thing”, has found a fitting publisher in Devolver Digital. Who else enjoys guts quite so much? Last we looked, developers Phobia Game Studio were still seeking a publisher, so it’s grand to hear we should get to be a wonderful and terrible squigglebeast next year.

There we are, an awful beast, freshly escaped from a lab and oh so small and sticky. That’s basically also the start to Dead Cells, though Carrion heads somewhere quite different.

Off we’ll go, our tendrils latching onto ceilings and floors to haul our mass along, zipping through vents and murdering the heck out of the scientists who surely deserve it. We’ll get bigger and bigger, they’ll get more and more determined to stop us, and round we’ll go in one bloody mess. Oh it is bloody. Phobia Game Studio were founded by folks who had worked on Butcher, a game which happily drenched entire levels in blood.

That game where you play a horrible John Carpenter’s The Thing squiggling through vents with far too many meaty tentacles and adding the biomass of hapless humans to your own is coming to Steam in 2020.

See our E3 2019 tag for more coverage from the show. Our Brendy and Matt are out there in Los Angeles, playing games and taking names. They've also been liveblogging the big announcement events with fiercely opposing stances.

