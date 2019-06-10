The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Chivalry 2 gets back to old-fashioned fisticuffs next year

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

10th June 2019 / 8:18PM

The first-person melee murders of Chivalry: Medieval Warfare will resume next year in Chivalry 2, a sequel announced today by developers Torn Banner Studios. After dabbling in magic with Mirage: Arcane Warfare, which flopped pretty hard, Torn Banner are returning to good, old-fashioned whacking folks in the face with pointy metal. Out with the magic carpets and in with horses. Fewer fireballs, more facestabs. Have a peek in the trailer below.

“We have fixed the issues of the first game by redesigning our combat, animation and movement systems from the ground up and the result is a deeply satisfying and weighty physicality to every interaction,” Torn Banner president Steve Piggott claimed in today’s announcement. “With an expanded combat moveset allowing for far greater player creativity, a re-imagining of our Team Objective game mode at scale and a focus on AAA level polish and visuals, Chivalry 2 is set to become the first true advancement in the genre.”

Also, it has some silly mutilation jokes.

Chivalry 2 is coming to the Epic Games Store in 2020, published by Tripwire Interactive.

As is customary for mid-tier PC games these days, Epic Games have paid for it to launch as a timed exclusive on their store. It’ll hit other stores after that year of exclusivity ends. I’m sure Epic’s cash helps fund a game that might seem a risky prospect after the failure of Mirage, though I do wonder how much that’s offset by folks who intentionally avoid Epic’s store. Mordhau is huge on the first-person stabbing scene right now too, which could help grow Chivalry’s audience or lock it up. But why am I writing games industry fanfic.

See Chivalry 2’s website for more information.

See our E3 2019 tag for more coverage from the show. Our Brendy and Matt are out there in Los Angeles, playing games and taking names. They've also been liveblogging the big announcement events with fiercely opposing stances.

