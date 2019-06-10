Cyberpunk 2077 release date, Keanu Reeves, trailers

Wow. That was not what anyone was expecting. Not only did Cyberpunk 2077 get a release date, but it also got Keanu Reeves – a man whose career has been on a bit of a resurgence since the start of his John Wick days. There’s been trickles of information about the game since it was first announced many moons ago. Below you’ll find all of that, plus the usual announcements, trailers, and release date information.

Cyberpunk 2077 release date

We now have a release date for Cyberpunk 2077 and it’s a lot sooner than I think anyone expected. You’ll be able to play this hotly anticipated game on 16th April 2020.

Cyberpunk 2077 trailers

Cyberpunk 2077 is a first person RPG based on the pen and paper RPG – Cyberpunk 2020 by Mike Pondsmith. You can of course judge for yourself with the footage above as to whether the game is your jam, and there’s some important caveats that the game’s director Adam Badowski wishes to stress about how it is all subject to change.

For another opinion there is also Brendan’s first impressions from the E3 demonstration. The 50 minute demo was full of things that left his brain “…feeling very fizzy.” The player will take on the role of V, an otherwise completely customised character as the player would be able to choose their own gender, skin colour, body shape, etc. There will also be a background that you can choose at the beginning that leads to certain events unfolding in certain ways based on your upbringing. Also, it’s worth noting that you can give them a proper name should you so wish, but V is the alias they go by.

Cyberpunk 2077 does use three of the existing classes found within Cyberpunk 2020. Netrunners are your computer hackers, able to slip through the toughest security measures or uncover corporate secrets. Techies meanwhile are described as “renegade mechanics”, preferring to tinker with more physical contraptions and the human body rather than the internet.

For those that just want to punch things though, there are the Solos who are the hired muscle; combat focused with the uncanny ability to notice any dangerous traps or generally avoid harm. Cyberpunk 2077’s interpretation of the three classes hasn’t been revealed yet, but you’ll choose one or a mix of the three as the game progresses.

Cyberpunk 2077 details

Judging from our preview and the demonstration, Cyberpunk 2077 is in first-person, complete with a standard HUD, and is a bit of a mix between Grand Theft Auto meets Deus Ex with its ambitious amount of things to do. It will be primarily involve melee or gun-based combat, with V being somewhat nimble on foot and possessing abilities to aid in their survival, but this is not the only way to solve a particular problem.

Numerous times during the demo, there are moments where the player has dialogue options that use their more sociable skills to defuse any potentially fatal situation. Of course, there’s no guarantee that things will go smoothly – this is Cyberpunk after all.

Since it’s based on an already existing system, it includes a lot of nods to the original Cyberpunk 2020 rules, including a stat for coolness which is to determine your character’s willingness to fight while wounded and your fighting ability under fire, as well as just how cool they are. Certain equipped items can also boost stats, such as the leather jacket that V puts on during the demo that has a boost to street cred – allowing for better vendor prices. V is also shown to obtain a spider bot that shoots enemies for you, as well as an off-screen helper to pinpoint enemies to shoot.

However, a massive caveat to all of this is that this was all based off a scripted demo rather than a playable portion of the game. What was shown to journalists didn’t feature what would happen if “a male V who never puffed a single methamphetamine in his life, who righteously grabbed a gun off the corp diva and went into the Maelstrom den, metal spider arms akimbo.”

Will Cyberpunk 2077 have multiplayer?

Since E3, there have been a few murmurs that the game will feature multiplayer. After asking that question directly, Maciej Pietra had this to say.

“Currently we are really focusing on developing the fully open-world roleplaying game. And what you’re going to get straight from the box will be a fully fledged single-player experience. When it comes to the multiplayer, I’ll be honest, we’re doing some R&D, we’re researching but that’s all I have to say.”

What easter eggs were in Cyberpunk 2077’s E3 trailer?

There are little details and Easter eggs throughout the trailer to all things Cyberpunk. While trying to establish whether or not the Night City Metro map is an indication of whether or not the city the game is based on a real American city (it’s not, though it is west coast as they run on Pacific Time), I noticed a code underneath that says “N6MAA10816”.

I’ve circled the location so you can have a look at the trailer with a much higher resolution. A quick Google search turned up results for Rutger Hauer’s character in Blade Runner as it’s Roy Batty’s serial number. This serial number is also shown in the taxi later in the trailer.

Cyberpunk 2077 collector’s edition

Finally, before we go, there has been some information about the game’s collector’s edition. It will include:

A copy of the game

Digital stuff – soundtrack, source book for Cyberpunk 2020, an art booklet and wallpapers

Metal pin

Embroidered patches

Stickers

A collector’s edition box

World compendium

10 inch figurine of V and bike

Full map of Night City

Postcards of Night City

Collector’s art book

A key chain with the Quatra V-Tech car

Steel book case

Survival guide inside an Evidence bag

Now that we have a date to aim for, we’ll be keeping this page up to date with any relevant details that we find between now and next April. The long wait is nearly over, so watch this space.