E3 2019 schedule - conference dates and times, conference streams

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

10th June 2019 / 9:45AM

E3 2019 is underway, and it’s certainly been a bit of a mixed bag, depending on who you ask. But I’d obviously prefer to give you the option to decide for yourself how the Microsoft, Bethesda, EA Play, and Devolver Digital conferences went (well, Devolver was a bloody affair, but that’s besides the point). We’ve updated the list of conferences with links to the conferences, as well as provided catch-up links to the ones that have already aired.

If you just want to know what’s definitely been confirmed to be at E3 this year, we’ve got you covered with our extensive E3 2019 games guide that has just shy of 50 games that have already been confirmed to appear at the show.

E3 2019 schedule: conference stream dates and times

This guide to E3 2019 will go over all of the important times to remember in your own time zone, so you can set your alarms for each of the E3 conferences. Over time we will also include links in the name of the conference in question, so you can watch the conferences in real-time.

Below are all the times for each of the streams showing off new PC games:

ConferenceTime (BST)Time (ET)Time (PT)Time (CEST)
PC Gaming ShowMonday 10th June - 18:00Monday 10th June - 13:00Monday 10th June - 10:00Monday 10th June - 19:00
UbisoftMonday 10th June - 21:00Monday 10th June - 16:00Monday 10th June - 13:00Monday 10th June - 22:00
Kinda Funny Games ShowcaseTuesday 11th June - 00:30Monday 10th June - 19:30Monday 10th June - 16:30Tuesday 11th June - 01:30
Square EnixTuesday 11th June - 02:00Monday 10th June - 21:00Monday 10th June - 18:00Tuesday 11th June - 03:00
Microsoft - Catch-up
(Available only on Mixer)		Sunday 9th June - 21:00Sunday 9th June - 16:00Sunday 9th June - 13:00Sunday 9th June - 22:00
Bethesda - Catch-upMonday 10th June - 01:30Sunday 9th June - 20:30Sunday 9th June - 17:30Monday 10th June - 02:30
Electronic Arts (EA Play) - Catch-upMultiple Streams - 7th & 8th June
First stream begins 17:00		Multiple Streams - 7th & 8th June
First stream begins 12:00		Multiple Streams - 7th & 8th June
First stream begins 09:00		Multiple Streams - 7th & 8th June
First stream begins 18:00
Devolver Digital - Catch-up Monday 10th June - 03:00Sunday 9th June - 22:00Sunday 9th June - 19:00Monday 10th June - 04:00
See our E3 2019 tag for more coverage from the show. Our Brendy and Matt are out there in Los Angeles, playing games and taking names. They've also been liveblogging the big announcement events with fiercely opposing stances.

As guides writer for Rock, Paper, Shotgun

