Every E3 2019 news story that matters on PC

Trying to keep up with E3 2019 is a fool’s errand, and the foaming river of content streaming down the internet’s face doesn’t always make it easier. So here’s a round-up of every news story from the show we think matters to you, with links to our full stories (and bantful liveblogs) where relevant. We’ll be updating this hourly, so keep coming back.

EA

Here’s Brendan and Matt’s liveblog of the EA conference.

Microsoft

Here’s Brendan and Matt’s liveblog of the Microsoft conference.

Bethesda

Here’s Brendan and Matt’s liveblog of the Bethesda conference.

Devolver

Carrion , a 2D horror game in which you play a murderous blob, got a new trailer.

, a 2D horror game in which you play a murderous blob, got a new trailer. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout was announced with a CG trailer, is Takeshi’s Castle-meets-Battle Royale.

was announced with a CG trailer, is Takeshi’s Castle-meets-Battle Royale. Devolver Bootleg is an 8-in-1 collection of bootlet Devolver games, on sale now.

is an 8-in-1 collection of bootlet Devolver games, on sale now. The Messenger‘s free DLC, Picnic Panic, got a new tailer and a July 11, 2019 release date.

Everything else

Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair announced and is a side-scrolling platformer sequel.