Every E3 2019 news story that matters on PC
Trying to keep up with E3 2019 is a fool’s errand, and the foaming river of content streaming down the internet’s face doesn’t always make it easier. So here’s a round-up of every news story from the show we think matters to you, with links to our full stories (and bantful liveblogs) where relevant. We’ll be updating this hourly, so keep coming back.
EA
Here’s Brendan and Matt’s liveblog of the EA conference.
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order got a 13-minute gameplay trailer, is out Nov 15.
- Apex Legends‘ next character is Wattson, and season 2 starts July 2nd.
- The Sims 4 is getting an Island Living game pack.
- Battlefield V is heading to the Pacific theatre in Chapter 5, later this year.
- FIFA 20 will have a street football mode when it releases later this year.
Microsoft
Here’s Brendan and Matt’s liveblog of the Microsoft conference.
- Cyberpunk 2077 got a release date (April 16, 2020) and a new CG story trailer, with a surprise cameo by Keanu Reeves.
- Elden Ring was announced with a CG trailer; it’s the new game from Dark Souls devs From Software, and a collaboration with A Song Of Ice & Fire’s George R.R. Martin.
- Double Fine have been bought by Microsoft.
- Bleeding Edge was announced with a character-introduction trailer; it’s a 4v4 melee multiplayer game by Ninja Theory, makers of Hellblade.
- Microsoft Flight Simulator was announced with a pretty trailer.
- Age Of Empires 2 Definitive Edition was announced with a pretty trailer; it’s another HD remake, this time in 4K.
- Forza Horizon 4‘s LEGO Speed Champions expansion was announced with a trailer, will be out on June 13th.
- Xbox Game Pass For PC has launched with a £1/$1 trial month.
Bethesda
Here’s Brendan and Matt’s liveblog of the Bethesda conference.
- Fallout 76 is adding human NPCs and a battle royale mode.
- GhostWire Tokyo was announced with a CG trailer; it’s the new game from Tango Gameworks, the makers of The Evil Within 1 and 2.
- Doom Eternal got a release date (Nov 22, 2019) and a story trailer.
- Deathloop was announced as the next game from Arkane, makers of Dishonored, and it got a vague CG trailer.
- Elder Scrolls 6 and the space game they announced last year, Starfield, were not shown.
Devolver
- Carrion, a 2D horror game in which you play a murderous blob, got a new trailer.
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout was announced with a CG trailer, is Takeshi’s Castle-meets-Battle Royale.
- Devolver Bootleg is an 8-in-1 collection of bootlet Devolver games, on sale now.
- The Messenger‘s free DLC, Picnic Panic, got a new tailer and a July 11, 2019 release date.
Everything else
Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair announced and is a side-scrolling platformer sequel.See our E3 2019 tag for more coverage from the show. Our Brendy and Matt are out there in Los Angeles, playing games and taking names. They've also been liveblogging the big announcement events with fiercely opposing stances.
