Every E3 2019 news story that matters on PC

10th June 2019 / 12:17PM

Trying to keep up with E3 2019 is a fool’s errand, and the foaming river of content streaming down the internet’s face doesn’t always make it easier. So here’s a round-up of every news story from the show we think matters to you, with links to our full stories (and bantful liveblogs) where relevant. We’ll be updating this hourly, so keep coming back.

EA

Here’s Brendan and Matt’s liveblog of the EA conference.

Microsoft

Here’s Brendan and Matt’s liveblog of the Microsoft conference.

Bethesda

Here’s Brendan and Matt’s liveblog of the Bethesda conference.

Devolver

  • Carrion, a 2D horror game in which you play a murderous blob, got a new trailer.
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout was announced with a CG trailer, is Takeshi’s Castle-meets-Battle Royale.
  • Devolver Bootleg is an 8-in-1 collection of bootlet Devolver games, on sale now.
  • The Messenger‘s free DLC, Picnic Panic, got a new tailer and a July 11, 2019 release date.

Everything else

Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair announced and is a side-scrolling platformer sequel.

See our E3 2019 tag for more coverage from the show. Our Brendy and Matt are out there in Los Angeles, playing games and taking names. They've also been liveblogging the big announcement events with fiercely opposing stances.

