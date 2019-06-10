Forza Horizon 4 LEGO Speed Champions adds new world of blocks to last year's best racing game

Forza Horizon 4 was fun, joyful and generous – one of our favourites of last year (scroll down) – and so this Lego DLC is in some senses the perfect colission. Forza Horizon 4 LEGO Speed Champions introduces a world of colourful blocks to the racing game, with Lego cars to drive and the same seasonal changes as the base game. It’ll be out in three days, but for now you can watch the trailer below.

I’m more into terrain than I’m into cars, and the Horizon 4 had great terrain. The best part was blundering across the British countryside and sweeping away stone walls, lamp posts and trees with nary a worry about the damage to your vehicle. Now I’m looking forward to doing the exact same thing but smashing Lego bricks around rather than chunks of granite. It’ll also be a fine excuse to re-introduce my three-year-old to the game: he already enjoyed sinking Peugot’s into estuaries, and he loves Lego, so this is a match made in playroom heaven.

Aside from the new world, the expansion includes Lego versions of everything else the game contained: you’ll be able to purchase and expand a Lego house by completing the challenge campaign (the main series is surprisingly concerned with real estate), hit Lego speed ramps, and collect and race Lego cars “such as the McLaren Senna, Ferrari F40 Competizione and the 1967 Mini Cooper S Rally.” Again, the cars I collected in Forza Horizon 4 were mostly those I owned as toys in the early ’90s, so making them actual toys only seems right.

LEGO Speed Champions will cost £16/$20/€18 from the Microsoft store when it releases on June 13th and is included if you buy or already bought the Ultimate Edition, expansions bundle or add-ons bundle.