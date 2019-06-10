FromSoftware reveal George R.R. Martin's Elden Ring

As rumoured, the next game from Dark Souls and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice studio FromSoftware is Elden Ring. Revealed tonight during Microsoft’s E3 blast, it is some manner of FromSoft-y fantasy action-RPG. All we have to see for now is a pre-rendered cinematic trailer narrated by a chap stuck in a drainpipe. Elden Ring is being directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki, the FromSoft company president who directed games including Sekiro, the first and third Dark Souls, and Bloodborne – the good stuff. Also some fella named George R.R. Martin, who I’m led to believe writes books about shag-mad wizards melting an ice chair, is pumping lore into the game’s world.

“Collaborating with George R.R. Martin to create the Elden Ring mythos has been a genuinely delightful experience and a source of wonderful inspiration,” Miyazaki said in today’s announcement. “The team is working hard to ensure that the world of Elden Ring will be a fascinating place for players to explore, filled with peril and wonder from its furthest reaches to its lowest depths. This is a FromSoftware title through and through, rich in fantasy and RPG action. We sincerely hope you look forward to it.”

I am excited to see what FromSoft do next even just in terms of fisticuffs. Bloodborne (sadly still not on PC) is such a joyous subversion of the Dark Souls style of violence and Sekiro hoo there’s a game alright.

“Building the world of Elden Riung with Miyazaki-san and his team was a treat!” Martin added. “The graphics, mythos, and action-RPG gameplay will deliver an unforgettable experience. I can’t wait for people to see what Elden Ring has in store for them.”

Bless, he said “graphics.” What year is this?

Elden Ring is coming to PC (and PS4 and Xbone) at some point. Publishers Bandai Namco say it’s “coming soon” but do they mean FromSoft “soon” or George R.R. Martin “soon”?

n.b. I don’t believe in assigning credit for games made by huge teams to one single person, let alone one person who’s apparently just blasting lore, but like a sailor drawn to sirens I couldn’t resist writing the phrase “George R.R. Martin’s Elden Ring.” FromSoftware sincerely hope you look forward to George R.R. Martin’s Elden Ring. George R.R. Martin can’t wait for us to see what his Elden Ring has in store for us. Like his arsehole, you see? Classic.