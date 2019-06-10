The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

The Evil Within studio spooking us again with GhostWire: Tokyo

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

10th June 2019 / 5:33AM

Tango Gameworks, the studio behind the splendid spookings of The Evil Within, have announced a new spooky game and I can’t tell you much of anything about it. It’s set in a Tokyo where some manner of bad rapture has happened, and we’re left to fight ghosties. Not the good type of rapture, where those of us left behind are free to listen to rock ‘n’ roll music and do kisses. After The Evil Within, ah hell go on, show us your uninformative cinematic trailer and for now I’ll trust you’re making a good ghostgame.

I do like the shot with the torii stretching out as odd flowers unfold.

I thought the announcement of Arkane’s new game was vague but boy howdy here’s the description of GhostWire:

“After strange disappearances hit Tokyo’s population, it’s up to you to uncover the source and purge the city of a strange, new evil. Armed with your own mysterious spectral abilities, you will face down the occult, unravel conspiracy theories and experience urban legends like never before.

“Don’t fear the unknown. Attack it.”

I’m not sure about that last bit of advice. A similar philosophy has seen me been banned from just about every cafe, pub, shop, and park within walking distance. I’d suggest simply unplugging the GhostWire, to stop the ghosts coming in, and you can always try attacking later if that doesn’t work out. Though I should disclaim that I have also been banned from every surviving branch of Dixons.

GhostWire: Tokyo is coming to some sort of computer at some point.

See our E3 2019 tag for more coverage from the show. Our Brendy and Matt are out there in Los Angeles, playing games and taking names. They've also been liveblogging the big announcement events with fiercely opposing stances.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Fallout 76 adding human NPCs and of course a battle royale mode

Carrion's awful meatbeast picked up and petted by Devolver

1

Doom Eternal brings veined vistas to November (also ultraviolence)

Deathloop is the next game from the Dishonored gang

14

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Fallout 76 adding human NPCs and of course a battle royale mode

Carrion's awful meatbeast picked up and petted by Devolver

1

Doom Eternal brings veined vistas to November (also ultraviolence)

Deathloop is the next game from the Dishonored gang

14