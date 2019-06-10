Ori 2 coming in February with horrible giant spiders

I understand that spiders are our household helpers and it’s wrong to hate them, but I also understand that the fungus-infected giant spiders in Ori And The Will Of The Wisps are horrible and I hate them with my entire being. The purpose of the new trailer debuted at E3 was to announce a release date of February 11th, 2020 but that has only caused me to blot out that day on my calendar with black marker to pretend it’s not happening. Come look at how horrible this spider is.

SEE? No.

Dear Pip and our former John (RPS in peace) both expressed fondness for the first Ori, in reviews of the original then its Definitive Edition, so more of this colourful metroidvania might sound nice if it weren’t for the horrible giant spiders I hate with my entire being.

Made by Moon Studios, Ori And The Will Of The Wisps is coming February 11th to Steam and the Windows 10 Xstore. It will also be available from launch throug the Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s subscription service–now live on PC–which offers a growing library of games to play.