Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order release date, trailer, everything we know

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

10th June 2019 / 4:29PM

For the longest time, we didn’t know anything about Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, other than who it’s being made by and the release date. Granted they’re important things to know, but really we just want to see what it’s all about. Over the past weekend, coinciding with the trailer for the last instalment of the third trilogy of films, a separate trailer was uploaded to shed some light on what Fallen Order is.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order release date

This guide will be going over everything we know about Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, such as the trailers and the release date. However, the latest trailer that dropped also confirmed the release date. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be released on 15th November 2019 and it’s pretty much a given that since it’s an EA game, it’ll be available on Origin exclusively.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order trailers

We’ve now had a few trailers for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the latest of which were a couple of trailers shown during E3. The first was an extended in-game demo that featured some Tomb Raider/Uncharted style platforming, as well as combat. As a Jedi, you’ll be wielding a lightsaber to fight enemies, as well as see through dark places. The main character also has force powers which he uses liberally throughout the demonstration, including flinging a droid bot at a Stormtrooper, as well as a droid bot of his own to operate certain electrical devices.

The trailer shows story elements that were detailed previously on the game’s official website. It is set “after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith”, focusing on one of the “younglings” that Anakin missed when he went on his killing spree. Cal Kestis will, according to the video description, need to “develop [his] Force abilities, hone [his] lightsaber techniques, and explore the ancient mysteries of a long-lost civilization – all while staying one step ahead of the Empire and its deadly Inquisitors.”

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Reddit rumour

A few months ago, a Reddit user by the name of “Xyzsvtabc” posted some more potential details about the game. So far, the leak is checking out as the main character’s name matched with the official reveal trailer. According to the leak:

They said this is coming out in November. It takes place about 5 years after Revenge of the Sith and follows the main character whose name is Cal (I forget his last name). He’s was a [padawan] that survived the efforts to kill all of the remaining jedi. Not a ton of gameplay info but some of the other story lines are that he has a mentor figure who is a woman named Ceres. The only other thing I remember is them talking about other characters they would come across from some of the comics. The mentioned the 9th sister and 2nd sister? Something about Inquisitors? I wish I could remember more about this. They showed a ton of artwork.

And seriously, that’s all we know so far. More details will be coming over the next few months, so we will be back with more information, trailers, screenshots, and whatever else is released by EA between now and the November release.

