The Cheerer and the Jeerer - Ubisoft's press conference at E3 2019

The Cheerer and the Jeerer is our version of the traditional E3 press liveblog. Matt and Brendan are both at the conferences – but one of them can only be upbeat and positive, while the other can only be snarky and negative. Let’s go!

Brendan: We were not invited to Ubisoft’s press conference this year, Matt. So we are sitting in our hotel across from each other, pretending to the masses that we are special, when in reality, we are not. We could have done this from our beds at home. All this puts me in a grouchy mood. I think I’ll be jeerer for this one, if you don’t mind.

Matt: Brendy! You’re back! I’m so relieved I’m only capable of cheer anyway.

Matt: Ice T is on the pre-show stream telling people how to be nice while playing games online. This is wonderful. You tell ‘em, T.

Brendan: He is swearing an awful lot as he does it, which is not leading by example. Bad T!

Matt: This is, ironically, an example of fighting fire with fire. Leave him be, B.

Brendan: Don’t you dare acronymise my name. You know I hate acronyms. Anyway, they are still doing some pre-show chat, and have announced a couple of small additions to Assassin’s Creed: The Greek One. Including a “discovery tour” mode and a some sort of editing “story builder” mode too. I am certain the fans will come up with some impossible and ridiculous Aegean warfare. And won’t just somehow arrange NPCs into a large penis-shaped formation.

Matt: We’re also learning about when Spartans were allowed to grow moustaches. You had to reach 30 years old! We should adopt this at RPS. No wait. Stay away from me.

Brendan: I’ll razor you after the show. It’s going to start soon. Let’s see if they can top the panda dancing of last year. As the jeerer, I doubt it.

