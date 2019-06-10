The Cheerer and the Jeerer - Ubisoft's press conference at E3 2019

The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

10th June 2019 / 8:45PM

Brendan: We were not invited to Ubisoft’s press conference this year, Matt. So we are sitting in our hotel across from each other, pretending to the masses that we are special, when in reality, we are not. We could have done this from our beds at home. All this puts me in a grouchy mood. I think I’ll be jeerer for this one, if you don’t mind.

Matt: Brendy! You’re back! I’m so relieved I’m only capable of cheer anyway.

Matt: Ice T is on the pre-show stream telling people how to be nice while playing games online. This is wonderful. You tell ‘em, T.

Brendan: He is swearing an awful lot as he does it, which is not leading by example. Bad T!

Matt: This is, ironically, an example of fighting fire with fire. Leave him be, B.

Brendan: Don’t you dare acronymise my name. You know I hate acronyms. Anyway, they are still doing some pre-show chat, and have announced a couple of small additions to Assassin’s Creed: The Greek One. Including a “discovery tour” mode and a some sort of editing “story builder” mode too. I am certain the fans will come up with some impossible and ridiculous Aegean warfare. And won’t just somehow arrange NPCs into a large penis-shaped formation.

Matt: We’re also learning about when Spartans were allowed to grow moustaches. You had to reach 30 years old! We should adopt this at RPS. No wait. Stay away from me.

Brendan: I’ll razor you after the show. It’s going to start soon. Let’s see if they can top the panda dancing of last year. As the jeerer, I doubt it.

Note: This is a liveblog, but we don’t have fancy technology, so you’ll have to refresh to see chat as it happens. Or come back when it’s all over, and see how we reacted.

See our E3 2019 for the rest of our coverage from the show, including all the news of the conference collected by Alice O.

