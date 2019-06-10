Ubisoft's Gods & Monsters looks like Asscreedo meets Zelda

Ubisoft Quebec are about finished with Assassin’s Creed Oydssey but they’re far from done with Ancient Greece, today announcing an open-world action-adventure game set in Greek mythology. Gods & Monsters is its name, and looking like a cheerier and less murderier take on Asscreed is its game. I do worry that Ubisoft may have misread enthusiasm around Asscreedo’s mythological DLC, thinking our Alice Bee was thrilled by monsters more than massive women, but surely they’ve been working on Gods & Monsters for a fair while now? The cinematic announcement trailer would suggest so.

The Greek gods are in trouble because of bad monsters, see, so we’re off to give them a child-friendly kicking. Not having seen the actual game in motion, I’m broadly expecting something between Assassin’s Creed and The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild.

“Gods & Monsters is an open world action adventure game full of epic battles and quests,” Ubisoft say. “Roam freely in a beautiful fantasy world, and use extraordinary abilities against mythological monsters who aren’t your only foes. Tricky trials, treacherous dungeons, and heroic feats await.”

Gods & Monsters is due on February 25th, 2020. It’ll cost £50. That leaves you with plenty of time to read Alice’s ode to big ladies, which still delights me.

“It’s not that they’re tall. It’s like someone shift clicked on a regular person in photoshop and sized them up. I am mesmerised! This is what is really meant by the term statuesque. Of course people worshipped them! Who wouldn’t build a shrine? They’re massive and they don’t give a fuck. Which, like, y’know, do we care for the opinions of ants? I’m having trouble engaging with the plot, which is to do with overthrowing Persephone as ruler, because frankly she should be allowed to do whatever she wants.”

Checks out.