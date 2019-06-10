The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Watch Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2's first gameplay video

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

10th June 2019 / 7:17PM

I’m still not entirely convinced that Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is a real game that’s really coming, given its tortured history, but watching the first gameplay video today is starting to turn me around. It appears to show some of a newly-bitten vampire’s first nights in Seattle, running errands for the warring powers that be, and I want to believe. Original Bloodlines storyman Brian Mitsoda is lead writer on the wonky-but-much-beloved first-person RPG’s sequel and ah heck, who needs my words, just watch the video below.

Some lovely sights in Seattle by night there.

Alice Bee had a wee look at Bloodlines 2 when it was announced in March, and followed up by talking with Mitsoda about the Malkavian clan.

Bloodlines 2 is due in early 2020, by the end of March. It will cost £51/€60/$60 from Steam, GOG, and Epic.

Disclosure: Cara Ellison, a former RPS columnist and my former flatmate, is a senior narrative designer on Bloodlines 2. I live in fear that the many bad habits I had as her flatmate while she was writing will manifest in the game’s absolute worst NPC. p.s. hey Cara I’m still packing up the flat to move out (yes, during E3 week, a great time) and today I discovered a coaster decorated simply with the text “YA FUD”. I’ll post you the jewellery I also found but the fud stays with me.

See our E3 2019 tag for more coverage from the show. Our Brendy and Matt are out there in Los Angeles, playing games and taking names. They've also been liveblogging the big announcement events with fiercely opposing stances.

Tagged with

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

