Watch Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2's first gameplay video

I’m still not entirely convinced that Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is a real game that’s really coming, given its tortured history, but watching the first gameplay video today is starting to turn me around. It appears to show some of a newly-bitten vampire’s first nights in Seattle, running errands for the warring powers that be, and I want to believe. Original Bloodlines storyman Brian Mitsoda is lead writer on the wonky-but-much-beloved first-person RPG’s sequel and ah heck, who needs my words, just watch the video below.

Some lovely sights in Seattle by night there.

Alice Bee had a wee look at Bloodlines 2 when it was announced in March, and followed up by talking with Mitsoda about the Malkavian clan.

Bloodlines 2 is due in early 2020, by the end of March. It will cost £51/€60/$60 from Steam, GOG, and Epic.

Disclosure: Cara Ellison, a former RPS columnist and my former flatmate, is a senior narrative designer on Bloodlines 2.