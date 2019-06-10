Xbox Game Pass For PC has launched with a £1 trial month

The Xbox Game Pass For PC, Microsoft’s clumsily-named subscription service which lets you play a library of games without buying ’em as long as you’re paying the monthly fee, launched in the middle of tonight’s E3 blast. For the curious, it’s only £1/$1 to try the Pass for one month right now. The lineup will grow over time and is due to be 100-strong within a few weeks. Along with Microsoft’s own games, such as Forza Horizon 4 and Sea Of Thieves, the library contains games from other publishers, like Imperator: Rome and Metro Exodus. Everyone who wished for Metro to escape Epic Games Store exclusivity will notice one finger has now curled on their cursed monkey paw.

The regular price for the Windows 10 Pass will be £7.99/month, getting you unlimited play of the stock library games – including all off Microsoft’s own games on the very day they launch. The Pass also offers discounts on games if you want to buy them for keepsies. It’ll initially only cost £3.99/month while the Pass is in “beta”, and as an introductory offer you can get one month for only £1. Hell, I’ve signed up for that out of curiosity.

This all runs through a new Xbox client on Windows 10, which is far less awful than the old Xbox app (now renamed the Xbox Console Companion) and slightly less awful than the Windows Store app. It’s a long way behind the best game store clients but I guess Epic have lowered the bar for everyone.

Head on over to the Game Pass site for more info and to start that £1 trial. You’ll need Windows 10, obvs, as well as the big v1903 update released this week. And remember to turn off recurrent billing so you aren’t automatically charged again next month.

Microsoft have also launched the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which for £15/month includes the pass for both PC and Xbone as well as Xbox Live Gold membership for your console.

The Xbox site has the list of PC games in the Xbox Game Pass but that site’s kinda cruddy (which doesn’t fill me with the utmost enthusiasm) so hey look, here’s a simple list of everything they say will be in the Pass now or “in the coming weeks.”:

Abzu

Apocalipsis

Ark: Survival Evolved

Astroneer

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Battle Chef Brigade

Battlefleet Gothic: Armada

Bomber Crew

Book Of Demons

Bridge Constructor Portal

Broforce

Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons

Clustertruck

Crackdown 3

CrossCode

Die For Valhalla!

Disneyland Adventures

Everspace

Fez

Football Manager 2019

Forza Horizon 4

Full Metal Furies

Gears Of War 4

Gears Ultimate

Guacamelee! 2

Halo Wars 2

Halo Wars: Definitive Edition

Halo: Spartan Strike

Halo: Spartan Assault

Hatoful Boyfriend

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Hello Neighbor

Hollow Knight

Hotline Miami

Hydro Thunder Hurricane

Imperator: Rome

Into the Breach

Kingsway

Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition

Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite

Metal Slug X

Metro Exodus

Momodora: Reverie Under The Moonlight

Moonlighter

Mutant Year Zero

Neon Chrome

Old Man’s Journey

Operencia: The Stolen Sun

Opus Magnum

Ori & The Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

Orwell: Keeping An Eye On You

Oxenfree

Pony Island

ReCore: Definitive Edition

Rime

Riptide GP: Renegade

Rise Of Nations

Rise Of The Tomb Raider

Riverbond

Ruiner

Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure

Samorost 3

Sea Of Thieves

Shenmue 1 & 2

Silence – The Whispered World 2

Sinner: Sacrifice For Redemption

Slay The Spire

Smoke And Sacrifice

Snake Pass

Spintires: MudRunner

State Of Decay 2

Stealth Inc 2

SteamWorld Dig 2

Sunset Overdrive PC

Super Lucky’s Tale

Superhot

Supermarket Shriek

Surviving Mars

Tacoma

The Banner Saga

The Banner Saga 2

The Flame In The Flood

The Gardens Between

The Last Door: Season 2

The Messenger

The Stillness Of The Wind

The Surge

The Turing Test

Thimbleweed Park

Thumper

Titan Quest Anniversary Edition

Tyranny – Gold Edition

Valkyria Chronicles

Vampyr

Void Bastards

Wandersong

Wargroove

Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut

We Happy Few

West of Loathing

Wizard of Legend

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Zoo Tycoon

Some cracking stuff in there, worth a punt for £1 at least.