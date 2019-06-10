Xbox Game Pass For PC has launched with a £1 trial month
The Xbox Game Pass For PC, Microsoft’s clumsily-named subscription service which lets you play a library of games without buying ’em as long as you’re paying the monthly fee, launched in the middle of tonight’s E3 blast. For the curious, it’s only £1/$1 to try the Pass for one month right now. The lineup will grow over time and is due to be 100-strong within a few weeks. Along with Microsoft’s own games, such as Forza Horizon 4 and Sea Of Thieves, the library contains games from other publishers, like Imperator: Rome and Metro Exodus. Everyone who wished for Metro to escape Epic Games Store exclusivity will notice one finger has now curled on their cursed monkey paw.
The regular price for the Windows 10 Pass will be £7.99/month, getting you unlimited play of the stock library games – including all off Microsoft’s own games on the very day they launch. The Pass also offers discounts on games if you want to buy them for keepsies. It’ll initially only cost £3.99/month while the Pass is in “beta”, and as an introductory offer you can get one month for only £1. Hell, I’ve signed up for that out of curiosity.
This all runs through a new Xbox client on Windows 10, which is far less awful than the old Xbox app (now renamed the Xbox Console Companion) and slightly less awful than the Windows Store app. It’s a long way behind the best game store clients but I guess Epic have lowered the bar for everyone.
Head on over to the Game Pass site for more info and to start that £1 trial. You’ll need Windows 10, obvs, as well as the big v1903 update released this week. And remember to turn off recurrent billing so you aren’t automatically charged again next month.
Microsoft have also launched the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which for £15/month includes the pass for both PC and Xbone as well as Xbox Live Gold membership for your console.
The Xbox site has the list of PC games in the Xbox Game Pass but that site’s kinda cruddy (which doesn’t fill me with the utmost enthusiasm) so hey look, here’s a simple list of everything they say will be in the Pass now or “in the coming weeks.”:
- Abzu
- Apocalipsis
- Ark: Survival Evolved
- Astroneer
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Battle Chef Brigade
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada
- Bomber Crew
- Book Of Demons
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Broforce
- Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons
- Clustertruck
- Crackdown 3
- CrossCode
- Die For Valhalla!
- Disneyland Adventures
- Everspace
- Fez
- Football Manager 2019
- Forza Horizon 4
- Full Metal Furies
- Gears Of War 4
- Gears Ultimate
- Guacamelee! 2
- Halo Wars 2
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
- Halo: Spartan Strike
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Hatoful Boyfriend
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Hello Neighbor
- Hollow Knight
- Hotline Miami
- Hydro Thunder Hurricane
- Imperator: Rome
- Into the Breach
- Kingsway
- Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition
- Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite
- Metal Slug X
- Metro Exodus
- Momodora: Reverie Under The Moonlight
- Moonlighter
- Mutant Year Zero
- Neon Chrome
- Old Man’s Journey
- Operencia: The Stolen Sun
- Opus Magnum
- Ori & The Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Orwell: Keeping An Eye On You
- Oxenfree
- Pony Island
- ReCore: Definitive Edition
- Rime
- Riptide GP: Renegade
- Rise Of Nations
- Rise Of The Tomb Raider
- Riverbond
- Ruiner
- Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure
- Samorost 3
- Sea Of Thieves
- Shenmue 1 & 2
- Silence – The Whispered World 2
- Sinner: Sacrifice For Redemption
- Slay The Spire
- Smoke And Sacrifice
- Snake Pass
- Spintires: MudRunner
- State Of Decay 2
- Stealth Inc 2
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- Sunset Overdrive PC
- Super Lucky’s Tale
- Superhot
- Supermarket Shriek
- Surviving Mars
- Tacoma
- The Banner Saga
- The Banner Saga 2
- The Flame In The Flood
- The Gardens Between
- The Last Door: Season 2
- The Messenger
- The Stillness Of The Wind
- The Surge
- The Turing Test
- Thimbleweed Park
- Thumper
- Titan Quest Anniversary Edition
- Tyranny – Gold Edition
- Valkyria Chronicles
- Vampyr
- Void Bastards
- Wandersong
- Wargroove
- Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
- We Happy Few
- West of Loathing
- Wizard of Legend
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Zoo Tycoon
Some cracking stuff in there, worth a punt for £1 at least.See our E3 2019 tag for more coverage from the show. Our Brendy and Matt are out there in Los Angeles, playing games and taking names. They're also assuming the roles of the Cheerer and the Jeerer to liveblog big announcement events, hitting EA and Microsoft so far.