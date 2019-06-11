The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:
3

American Truck Simulator now rolling through forests and mountains of Washington

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

11th June 2019 / 6:59PM

After several days of thomping basslines and screaming industry professionals in service of games that won’t be out until next year, tonight I am very much looking forward to a quiet drive through forested mountains. American Truck Simulator just launched its Washington expansion, adding another state to haul cargo through – a real pretty state at that. Sea! Mountains! Forests! Bridges! Logging roads! The Grand Coulee Dam! The Space Needle! Another city bearing the cursed name of Aberdeen! Places from Twin Peaks! Just me, the road, a riot grrrl playlist, and eighteen wheels of steel laden with logs that are already two hours late because I got distracted by a river and crashed into a tree.

American Truck Simulator’s Washington expansion squeezes the state down to 3800 virtuamiles of road, 16 cities, a few dozen recreations of bridges and truck stops, and a whole lot of scenery. Our former Alec (RPS in peace) managed to find the waterfall out Twin Peaks and had himself a wee cry. Fair play to him, it’s dear to my heart too.

My flatmate recently moved to Seattle so I’m sure she’ll enjoy me sending screenshots of every truckstop and tree, asking “IS THIS YOUR NEW PLACE?”

American Truck Simulator: Washington is out now on Steam for £9/€12/$12. It requires the base game, which is currently £4 in a sale – and older expansions and DLCs are discounted too.

The launch is accompanied by another cargo DLC pack, adding a load of forestry equipment to haul in states where you’d find that sort of thing. A bit more flavour, there. And a chainsaw ornament to hang in your cab. It’s £4/€5/$5.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (3)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

American Truck Simulator New Mexico pursues a real America, not a Hollywood America

Albuquerque Route Zero

18

The American Truck Simulator landmass rescale transforms a great game into a sublime one

Westcoastworld

47

Wot I Think: American Truck Simulator

The road trip you want

87

A Very Important Guide On How To Recreate Optimus Prime In American Truck Simulator

In G1 or Bayformer flavours

20

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Terraria: Journey's End will be its final major update

Ni No Kuni: Wrath Of The White Witch Remastered hits PC in September

Auto Chess creators bringing their own standalone version to PC

1

Xbox Game Pass for PC guide - subscription cost, games list, beta app setup

Sub but not stream

1