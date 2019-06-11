The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:

Halo Infinite release date, trailer, everything we know

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

11th June 2019 / 5:13PM

Featured post Master Chief walking through a very blue space.

Halo Infinite is the first new Halo game to arrive on PC since Halo 2 graced Windows Vista, which means we finally get to be excited about Master Chief’s big green hat like everyone else. In this article, we’ll guide you through what we currently know about the game, and update it regularly as trailers, news about its release date, and everything else trickles out.

Master Chief, currently inactive, as a man attempts to reactivate him.

Halo Infinite release date

There is no specific release date yet, but Halo Infinite will be released on PC during “Holiday 2020“. We can safely assume it’ll be available from Microsoft’s own store, but there’s some hope it’ll also come to Steam since Halo: The Master Chief Collection – which is bringing all previous games to PC except Halo 5: Guardians, some for the first time – is going to be made available there. We’ll update this section with concrete details as soon as they’re announced.

Halo Infinite trailers

We first saw Halo Infinite at the end of E3 2018, but we got a more in-depth look at the first few moments at the end of their E3 2019 press conference. It will be using the “Slipstream” engine and is designed with a new generation of consoles in mind for where 343 Industries are aiming this at. Despite this goal, they have confirmed that it will still be coming to PC.

With the more recent trailer, we get a little more about the game’s plot which may confuse those on PC as Halo 5: Guardians currently doesn’t have a release window. I won’t spoil any of the details, but there’s a reason why you see a halo like you see it in the recent trailer. The man who rescues Master Chief from deep space is paranoid about something, which typical of the Chief, he opts to go fight it instead.

That’s we know about Halo Infinite at this stage. As the months pass, we will be keeping track of any updates, such as in-game footage of just how it plays and any news of a release date, so do check back soon.

See our E3 2019 tag for more news, previews, opinions, and increasingly surreal liveblogs.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

As guides writer for Rock, Paper, Shotgun, it is my privilege to understand how to play certain games well, so that newer players can understand the more complex things about them.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

E3 2019 games - every game confirmed

Every PC game at Microsoft's E3 2018 conference

Trailers galore

9

Halo: The Master Chief Collection headed to Steam and including Halo: Reach

54

Halo Infinite announced, returning to PC

14

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Auto Chess creators bringing their own standalone version to PC

Xbox Game Pass for PC guide - subscription cost, games list, beta app setup

Sub but not stream

Watch Dogs Legion release date, trailer, everything we know about Watch Dogs 3

Building your resistance one granny hacktivist at a time

Gears 5 release date, trailer, Escape mode, everything we know