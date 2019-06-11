All the Nvidia RTX ray tracing and DLSS games confirmed so far

The number of confirmed ray tracing games for Nvidia RTX and selected GTX graphics cards has just got a little bit longer. With E3 2019 in full swing, Nvidia have confirmed that both Watch Dogs Legion and the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will also be getting full ray tracing support, and in the case of Call of Duty, adaptive shading support as well.

That ray tracing games list is still pretty small, admittedly, and the number of games you can find it in right now can almost be counted on a single hand. Indeed, a lot of confirmed RTX games are yet to receive their ray tracing and performance-boosting DLSS support, so the list below is more of a complete ‘this is how many games will have it eventually’ kind of thing than ‘these are all the games you can play with ray tracing right this very second’. Still, if you’re currently on the fence about buying one of Nvidia’s RTX 2060, RTX 2070, RTX 2080 or RTX 2080 Ti graphics cards as opposed to one of the new AMD Navi GPUs, this guide should hopefully help you decide whether ray tracing is something worth investing in. Here’s every confirmed ray tracing and DLSS game we know about so far.

The main thing holding back the number of confirmed RTX ray tracing and DLSS games right now is the fact that each game needs to add in specific support for each feature, and that takes time. At time of writing, only Anthem, Battlefield V, Final Fantasy XV, Metro Exodus, Stay in the Light and Shadow of the Tomb Raider have managed to implement their ray tracing / DLSS support in the final game, which is a pretty piddly selection compared to the number of games that actually on the list.

As a result, the appeal of Nvidia’s RTX cards will very much depend on whether your favourite or most anticipated games will be getting ray tracing or DLSS support. The good news is there’s a decent spread of big upcoming blockbusters and smaller indie titles that are on the list of confirmed ray tracing and DLSS games already, and now that Unity and Unreal Engine have added ray tracing support to their toolbox as well, that list is only likely to grow longer as the months go on. It’s currently less certain how many developers will bother updating their back catalogue to take advantage of it, but there are still a couple of outliers (hello, Quake II RTX) that buck the trend. Here’s every confirmed ray tracing and DLSS game so far.

If you want to see Nvidia’s ray tracing tech in action, the best demos to look at are the Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Atomic Heart and Battlefield V RTX On/Off videos I’ve embedded below. While Battlefield mainly concerns itself with how reflections are now visible on every shiny surface going, Tomb Raider is much more about the quality of its titular shadows and the way they’re able to accurate overlap with others as figures dance to and fro in the busy town square.

Naturally, you’ll get the best results by using one of Nvidia’s proper RTX cards, but I’ve also been testing Shadow of the Tomb Raider’s ray tracing tech in quite some detail on a handful of compatible GTX cards as well. Admittedly, ray tracing on a GTX 1060 and GTX 1070 isn’t particularly promising. It’s doable at lower quality settings, but it still takes quite the toll on the old performance levels. Ray tracing with a GTX 1660 and 1660 Ti is a little better, but you’re still only looking at using Tomb Raider’s lowest ray tracing setting, which doesn’t actually look that different from no ray tracing whatsoever. Still, it’s a decent way of figuring out whether ray tracing’s something you want to pursue, and whether that all-important RTX upgrade is really going to be worth the extra cash.

Atomic Heart, meanwhile, shows a combination of both, with some stonking reflection work and plenty of soft light effects. The reflections, in particular, are pretty mind-boggling, especially when you compare them to when RTX’s turned off, and it’s only when you see how things are meant to look that you realise how bad they are right now with no ray tracing at all.

DLSS, meanwhile, is all about using each RTX card’s AI-driven Tensor Cores to help lighten the load when it comes to anti-aliasing and smoothing out all those jagged edges, giving a game’s overall performance a nice little boost in the process. In my books, this is arguably a lot more exciting than ray tracing, as this is the thing that’s really going to give RTX owners the edge over their GTX rivals.

This is harder to demo in the flesh than ray tracing, but why not head over to my Final Fantasy XV DLSS analysis for a closer look at what switching on DLSS can do?

Or, for a more detailed explanation of how ray tracing and DLSS actually work, head to our Nvidia RTX hub page.