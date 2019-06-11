Outriders is next shooter from Bulletstorm studio

People Can Fly, the Polish studio behind Bulletstorm, today announced a new cooperative shooter named Outriders. This is the mysterious game they announced with Square Enix back in 2017 and… we still don’t know much more now. It’s set in a sci-fi world with demonic-looking beasties and guns clad in horn and bone and such and… nope, that’s about it. The announcement trailer confirms that despite science, people get dirty.

“Outriders is a 1-3 player, drop-in-drop-out, co-op shooter, set in an original dark and desperate sci-fi universe,” today’s announcement says. “Get ready to explore a hostile alien planet, full of incredible weaponry, exhilarating gameplay and brutal enemies.”

And that’s all they have to say.

Outriders is due to launch in summer 2020, and Squeenix won’t have much more to even say about it until this winter. Winter! I like Bulletstorm an awful lot but not showing or even saying anything substantial about Outriders two years after its vague announcement does make me wonder if something’s up with it.

This other video includes a few peeks at some of the game’s guns and monsters. Winter! Outrageous.