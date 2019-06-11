The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Outriders is next shooter from Bulletstorm studio

11th June 2019 / 3:12AM

People Can Fly, the Polish studio behind Bulletstorm, today announced a new cooperative shooter named Outriders. This is the mysterious game they announced with Square Enix back in 2017 and… we still don’t know much more now. It’s set in a sci-fi world with demonic-looking beasties and guns clad in horn and bone and such and… nope, that’s about it. The announcement trailer confirms that despite science, people get dirty.

“Outriders is a 1-3 player, drop-in-drop-out, co-op shooter, set in an original dark and desperate sci-fi universe,” today’s announcement says. “Get ready to explore a hostile alien planet, full of incredible weaponry, exhilarating gameplay and brutal enemies.”

And that’s all they have to say.

Outriders is due to launch in summer 2020, and Squeenix won’t have much more to even say about it until this winter. Winter! I like Bulletstorm an awful lot but not showing or even saying anything substantial about Outriders two years after its vague announcement does make me wonder if something’s up with it.

This other video includes a few peeks at some of the game’s guns and monsters. Winter! Outrageous.

See our E3 2019 tag for more coverage from the show. Our Brendy and Matt are out there in Los Angeles, playing games and taking names. They've also been liveblogging the big announcement events with fiercely opposing stances.

