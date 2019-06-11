Read Only Memories: Neurodiver will continue cyberpunk investigations

We’re headed back to that old cyberpunk future next year in Read Only Memories: Neurodiver, a sequel to 2015’s mystery game 2064: Read Only Memories. We’ll be digging into people’s memories as a telepathic detective with the aid of the eponymous weird critter, the neurodiver, searching for traces of a rogue psychic who’s been wrecking people’s minds in Neo-San Francisco. I’m game. I missed the first game but have heard good things, and cyberpunk psychic detectives are in my top-five types of detectives.

Our former John (RPS in peace) had a quick gander at 2064: Read Only Memories back in 2015 and was delighted simply that a modern adventure game had bespoke dialogue for trying all sorts of foolishness.

“It even goes so far as to write specific responses for clicking inventory items on clearly incorrect objects in the world. Using the carton of spoilt milk you’re carrying for some unknown reason on most things gets a unique critical response or gag. A medical device on the wall in a hospital proffers, ‘Are you threatened by the presence of something potentially more technologically advanced than Turing?’ On the same room’s window and it’s, ‘The window is locked, and there must be a better use for it than just ruining the view.’ Do it again and this time a man in the room objects to your attempted vandalism. Try it a second time on the computer monitoring your health and the game comments, ‘The nurses were wrong to let you keep it.’ Obviously none are amazing zingers, but in context, in response to trying anything on anything, the game constantly delivers in a way you almost never see any more.”

That’s not the only part John liked but gosh he is happy when games reward him for getting every single puzzle wrong in every single way.

Read Only Memories: Neurodiver is coming Windows and Mac in 2020. Until then, perhaps you might fancy a go of the first game’s demo, still up on Steam and Itch.io.