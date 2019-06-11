The Cheerer and the Jeerer - Square Enix's show at E3 live

The Cheerer and the Jeerer is our version of the traditional E3 press liveblog. Matt and Brendan are both at the conferences – but one of them can only be upbeat and positive, while the other can only be snarky and negative. Let’s go!

Matt: This is it. The final blog down. Square Enix are about to tell us about what they’re up to, and we’ve both reported to our liveblogging stations for the very last time. Both Cheerer and Jeerer have one more opportunity to don their respective masks of love and loathing, but who will take up each mantle?

Actually, forget I asked. Jetlag has snuck up on us both and filled our hearts with jeer, but I’m the one writing this intro so I get to bagsy it. Plus it’s my turn anyway. Nuh-nuh.

Matt: We’ve still half an hour before the show starts. Brendy is making his way to the hall, while I’m tucked up in the hotel room again because I forgot to ask Squeenix if I could come. I’m very jealous of all the atmosphere he’s about to lap up and not at all glad that I now get to do this while lying down in bed.

Wait, surely it’s not pronounced “eh-nix”? Did the announcer just get it wrong or do I need to retire in disgrace?

Brendan: Woooo. I’m out here in the sunny Belasco theatre, typing with a single hand! Do you know why, Jeery Matt?

Matt: Why, Cheery B?

Brendan: It’s because I have an ice cold cola in the other hand, courtesy of my generous hosts, Square Enix, or Squeenix as we friends of the company call them, ha ha. They have also given me a medicine cup full of assorted nuts.

Matt: This is ridiculous. I want nuts. But also I’m concerned this will impair your objectively cheery assessment of the videogames you’re about to see.

Brendan: I’m shocked you would think so little of me. My integrity is unparalleled. Look, they’re starting!

The crowd is electrified Matthew. The cameramen are literally crushing me to one side to take better footage. It’s an incredible atmosphere. My eardrums have already been rendered inoperable, and I do not mind. This cola is delicious.

Matt: I feel for you greatly. I presume these people with oversized swords are familiar to you?

Brendan: If you have to ask, Matt, you don’t deserve to know. They’ve just said that the Final Fantasy VII remake will take up two Blu-ray discs, which is not as many discs as the original. And yet my hopes are not diminished.

Matt: Why would people whoop that! That means NOTHING!

Brendan: Please excuse me, I’ve barely touched my peanuts.

Matt: You sicken me.

Brendan: To explain “Let’s mosey” – the catchphrase just used by our handsome onstage presenter – I refer you to the hours-long videos of Tim Rogers on Kotaku, which elaborates on the English translation of the original game.

Matt: Is any of this new? I did briefly have a go on the Fantasy with the cars and the boys, and vaguely remember freezing time and using abilities exactly like this.

Brendan: It is very Final Fantasy Carboys, yes. But this was a vaguely known thing. The details they are giving now are very itty bitty and– oh! They are fighting the big machine! The big machine! Don’t you remember Matt? THE BIG MACHINE.

Matt: They seem to be fighting the big machine in much the same way as they fought the little non-machines. This looks exactly like the car boy combat I bounced off of, bits or nah.

Brendan: Your lack of appreciation is offensive. Square Enix are expert craftsmen, and generous hosts.

Matt: I love the smell of corruption in the morning, as my brain currently believes it to be.

Brendan: If this is capture, I don’t wanna be free [slurps ice].

Matt: Why is this dumb robo-crab-scorpion not dead yet.

Brendan: He’s dead now, relax friend. And now the original crew are getting back together live on stage. The whole gang. Two of the whole gang. You’re very quiet. What’s the matter, Cloud got your jeer? I understand. It’s a very exciting time to be a neutral journalistic observer.

Matt: I don’t understand what I’m looking at enough to jeer at it. Which Fantasy are we on now?

Brendan: Still number 7. The second time. Look, it’s quite simple, all you need to know is– please excuse me there is a lot of whooping. They just showed Reamke Tifa for the first time.

Matt: People sure are excited about this awkward bar conversation. Oh look, at least now they’re fighting ageing mutant ninja turtles.

