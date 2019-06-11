The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Xbox Game Pass for PC guide - subscription cost, games list, beta app setup

11th June 2019

The Xbox Game Pass for PC is two things: firstly, it’s quite a mouthful; and secondly, it’s the new subscription service by Microsoft that gives you access to a bunch of games from the Microsoft Store for a monthly price. The service’s announcement during the Xbox portion of this year’s E3 turned a fair few heads, with some big name games like Metro Exodus, Forza Horizon 4, Imperator Rome, and many more being thrown around to give us a taste of why we might want to subscribe.

This here Xbox Game Pass guide has been thrown together so you can understand exactly what the service offers, how much it costs, the games that you’ll have access to once you join and in the future, and how to get started if you’re so inclined.

Xbox Game Pass for PC – subscription prices

The Xbox Game Pass site tells us the crucial info regarding prices and recurring monthly costs, so let’s get right into it:

  • You can trial the Game Pass for 1 month for $1 using the Beta App (which we’ll get into in a moment).
  • While the Game Pass is in “beta”, the recurring cost will be $4.99 per month.
  • After the Game Pass leaves “beta”, the recurring cost will be $9.99 per month.
  • You can also get the Ultimate Game Pass for $14.99 per month, which includes the Game Pass for both Xbox One and PC, and throws in an Xbox Live Gold membership for your console to boot.

It’s so far unclear how long the $1 offer will last, nor how long the Game Pass for PC will be in its “beta” phase. We’ll update this page as soon as we do know. But regardless, let’s now take a look at the games you’ll be given access to play in exchange for this subscription.

Games included in the Xbox Game Pass for PC

Microsoft have packed the Xbox Game Pass for PC with quite a star-studded cast of over 100 games to play on PC, with new games being added “all the time” according to the site. Take a look at the table below for the full list of games currently available, and then read further for the upcoming games that are confirmed to be coming to the Game Pass in the future.

AbzuApocalipsisArk: Survival Evolved
AstroneerBattle Chasers: NightwarBattle Chef Brigade
Battlefleet Gothic: ArmadaBomber CrewBook of Demons
Bridge Constructor PortalBroforceBrothers: A Tale
Of Two Sons
ClustertruckCrackdown 3CrossCode
Die for Valhalla!Disneyland AdventuresEverspace
FezFootball Manager 2019Forza Horizon 4
Full Metal FuriesGears of War 4Gears Ultimate
Guacamelee! 2Halo Wars 2Halo Wars:
Definitive Edition
Halo: Spartan StrikeHalo: Spartan AssaultHatoful Boyfriend
Hellblade: Senua's SacrificeHello NeighbourHollow Knight
Hotline MiamiHydro Thunder HurricaneImperator: Rome
Into the BreachKingswayLichtspeer: Double
Speer Edition
Marvel vs Capcom: InfiniteMetal Slug XMetro Exodus
Momodora: Reverie
Under The Moonlight		MoonlighterMutant Year Zero
Neon ChromeOld Man's JourneyOperencia:
The Stolen Sun
Opus MagnumOri & The Blind Forest:
Definitive Edition		Orwell
OxenfreePony IslandReCore: Definitive Edition
RimeRiptide GP: RenegadeRise of Nations
Rise of the Tomb RaiderRiverbondRuiner
Rush: A DisneyPixar AdventureSamorost 3Sea of Thieves
Shenmue 1 & 2Silence - The
Whispered World 2		Sinner: Sacrifice For Redemption
Slay The SpireSmoke and SacrificeSnake Pass
Spintires: MudRunnerState of Decay 2Stealth Inc 2
SteamWorld Dig 2Sunset Overdrive PCSuper Lucky's Tale
SuperhotSupermarket ShriekSurviving Mars
TacomaThe Banner Saga 1 & 2The Flame in the Flood
The Gardens BetweenThe Last Door: Season 2The Messenger
The Stillness of the WindThe SurgeThe Turing Test
Thimbleweed ParkThumperTitan Quest
Anniversary Edition
Tyranny - Gold EditionValkyria ChroniclesVampyr
Void BastardsWandersongWargroove
Wasteland 2: Director's CutWe Happy FewWest of Loathing
Wizard of LegendWolfenstein II:
The New Colossus		Zoo Tycoon

And here are the games that are confirmed to be joining the Game Pass for PC in the future:

  • Age of Empires: Definitive Edition
  • Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
  • Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition
  • Battletoads
  • Bleeding Edge
  • Gears 5
  • Gears Tactics
  • Halo Infinite
  • Halo: The Master Chief Collection
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator
  • Minecraft Dungeons
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Wasteland 3

Not a bad lineup by any stretch of the imagination, I’d say. So you’ll have access to all these games for the $1 trial cost, plus the $4.99 (or $9.99 out of beta) monthly cost.

Xbox Game Pass Beta App & setup

So how d’you go about setting up this service for your own PC? Well, first you’ll need to download the Beta App from here by clicking the green “DOWNLOAD THE APP” button. You’ll also need to be a Windows 10 user. No way around that caveat, I’m afraid. And you may need to update Windows before the Beta App will deem your PC a worthy place to set up shop. You’ll be told if Windows needs an update, and if this is the case for you then all you need to do is follow the instructions that appear on-screen after you’ve run the app.

You’ll also need to head over to the Xbox Game Pass site and, you know, actually subscribe to the service. Once you’ve done this, you’ll be able to sign into your account using the Beta App, and under the Game Pass tab at the top of the screen, you’ll be able to access all of the above games that are included in the Pass for PC. Simple!

