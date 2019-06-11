Xbox Game Pass for PC guide - subscription cost, games list, beta app setup

The Xbox Game Pass for PC is two things: firstly, it’s quite a mouthful; and secondly, it’s the new subscription service by Microsoft that gives you access to a bunch of games from the Microsoft Store for a monthly price. The service’s announcement during the Xbox portion of this year’s E3 turned a fair few heads, with some big name games like Metro Exodus, Forza Horizon 4, Imperator Rome, and many more being thrown around to give us a taste of why we might want to subscribe.

This here Xbox Game Pass guide has been thrown together so you can understand exactly what the service offers, how much it costs, the games that you’ll have access to once you join and in the future, and how to get started if you’re so inclined.

Xbox Game Pass for PC – subscription prices

The Xbox Game Pass site tells us the crucial info regarding prices and recurring monthly costs, so let’s get right into it:

You can trial the Game Pass for 1 month for $1 using the Beta App (which we’ll get into in a moment).

using the Beta App (which we’ll get into in a moment). While the Game Pass is in “beta”, the recurring cost will be $4.99 per month .

. After the Game Pass leaves “beta”, the recurring cost will be $9.99 per month .

. You can also get the Ultimate Game Pass for $14.99 per month, which includes the Game Pass for both Xbox One and PC, and throws in an Xbox Live Gold membership for your console to boot.

It’s so far unclear how long the $1 offer will last, nor how long the Game Pass for PC will be in its “beta” phase. We’ll update this page as soon as we do know. But regardless, let’s now take a look at the games you’ll be given access to play in exchange for this subscription.

Games included in the Xbox Game Pass for PC

Microsoft have packed the Xbox Game Pass for PC with quite a star-studded cast of over 100 games to play on PC, with new games being added “all the time” according to the site. Take a look at the table below for the full list of games currently available, and then read further for the upcoming games that are confirmed to be coming to the Game Pass in the future.

Abzu Apocalipsis Ark: Survival Evolved Astroneer Battle Chasers: Nightwar Battle Chef Brigade Battlefleet Gothic: Armada Bomber Crew Book of Demons Bridge Constructor Portal Broforce Brothers: A Tale

Of Two Sons Clustertruck Crackdown 3 CrossCode Die for Valhalla! Disneyland Adventures Everspace Fez Football Manager 2019 Forza Horizon 4 Full Metal Furies Gears of War 4 Gears Ultimate Guacamelee! 2 Halo Wars 2 Halo Wars:

Definitive Edition Halo: Spartan Strike Halo: Spartan Assault Hatoful Boyfriend Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Hello Neighbour Hollow Knight Hotline Miami Hydro Thunder Hurricane Imperator: Rome Into the Breach Kingsway Lichtspeer: Double

Speer Edition Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite Metal Slug X Metro Exodus Momodora: Reverie

Under The Moonlight Moonlighter Mutant Year Zero Neon Chrome Old Man's Journey Operencia:

The Stolen Sun Opus Magnum Ori & The Blind Forest:

Definitive Edition Orwell Oxenfree Pony Island ReCore: Definitive Edition Rime Riptide GP: Renegade Rise of Nations Rise of the Tomb Raider Riverbond Ruiner Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure Samorost 3 Sea of Thieves Shenmue 1 & 2 Silence - The

Whispered World 2 Sinner: Sacrifice For Redemption Slay The Spire Smoke and Sacrifice Snake Pass Spintires: MudRunner State of Decay 2 Stealth Inc 2 SteamWorld Dig 2 Sunset Overdrive PC Super Lucky's Tale Superhot Supermarket Shriek Surviving Mars Tacoma The Banner Saga 1 & 2 The Flame in the Flood The Gardens Between The Last Door: Season 2 The Messenger The Stillness of the Wind The Surge The Turing Test Thimbleweed Park Thumper Titan Quest

Anniversary Edition Tyranny - Gold Edition Valkyria Chronicles Vampyr Void Bastards Wandersong Wargroove Wasteland 2: Director's Cut We Happy Few West of Loathing Wizard of Legend Wolfenstein II:

The New Colossus Zoo Tycoon

And here are the games that are confirmed to be joining the Game Pass for PC in the future:

Age of Empires: Definitive Edition

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition

Battletoads

Bleeding Edge

Gears 5

Gears Tactics

Halo Infinite

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Minecraft Dungeons

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Wasteland 3

Not a bad lineup by any stretch of the imagination, I’d say. So you’ll have access to all these games for the $1 trial cost, plus the $4.99 (or $9.99 out of beta) monthly cost.

Xbox Game Pass Beta App & setup

So how d’you go about setting up this service for your own PC? Well, first you’ll need to download the Beta App from here by clicking the green “DOWNLOAD THE APP” button. You’ll also need to be a Windows 10 user. No way around that caveat, I’m afraid. And you may need to update Windows before the Beta App will deem your PC a worthy place to set up shop. You’ll be told if Windows needs an update, and if this is the case for you then all you need to do is follow the instructions that appear on-screen after you’ve run the app.

You’ll also need to head over to the Xbox Game Pass site and, you know, actually subscribe to the service. Once you’ve done this, you’ll be able to sign into your account using the Beta App, and under the Game Pass tab at the top of the screen, you’ll be able to access all of the above games that are included in the Pass for PC. Simple!